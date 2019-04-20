It’s hard to believe that Rhys Ruddock is nearing the end of his 10th season with Leinster. There have been a fair chunk of games in that time too, 158 appearances in all, but this season, finally, he’s become an integral part of the team like never before.

He goes into tomorrow’s semi-final having been an ever-present in the Heineken Champions Cup, and having started all bar the home game against Bath. This tenth season has arguably been his best to date.