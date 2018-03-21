Donnybrook is now to be known as Energia Park

Leinster have announced a 10-year sponsorship agreement with energia for the naming rights to Donnybrook, which will e renamed Energia Park with immediate effect.

The stadium, which houses the Bective Rangers and Old Wesley clubs, was once the home of Leinster until the move in 2007 to the RDS and it is still the permanent home of the Leinster sub-academy.

The stadium has also undergone a number of upgrades in recent years. In February 2008 the grandstand was completed while in November 2014 a new state of the art 3G pitch was unveiled and the ground has hosted international matches for Ireland Women and Ireland Under-20s in the Six Nations Championship, as well as being the host venue for all Leinster ‘A’ games in the British & Irish Cup, Leinster Women’s inter-provincial games and is the home of schools rugby in Leinster.