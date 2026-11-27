15 Hugo Keenan

Normally so assured in the aerial duels there were a couple of glitches there, so too with a penalty and a tackle or two, but one of his many qualities is that he doesn’t let anything affect him and came back stronger and better, which he did. Rating: 6

14 Rob Baloucoune

Always looked like he would be a real handful for the Aussies if he was given any decent attacking ball. So composed for his try, his ninth in the last 10 appearances. Rating: 8

13 Robbie Henshaw

When Ireland were under pressure in the first half, he made some excellent defensive reads and then tackles. His 13th try for his country was a straight run-in. Rating: 7

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey on the ball against Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

12 Stu McCloskey

A brilliant take and pirouette for Henshaw’s try, muscular in the tackle and in taking the collisions while in possession giving his team something to play off. Rating: 8

11 Jacob Stockdale

It took about 25 minutes to get the ball to him but thereafter he showed just what an attacking threat he is when given anything to play with, including one typical chip and chase. Rating: 7

10 Sam Prendergast

Some lovely touches in his passing and kicking, off the tee and to touch, good vision and composure and he made his fair share of tackles on the gain-line and in the scramble defence. A deserved man of the match. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

A couple brilliant tackles, one saved try, he set the tempo and loved the ball with a shrewd intelligence and feel for what was right. Central to Ireland’s improved second-half performance. Rating: 8

Ireland's Andrew Porter is tackled during the match against Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

1 Andrew Porter

Fell foul of the assistant referee and then referee in the first two scrums but as is his wont he just shakes it off and works hard for his team. Will have enjoyed a huge Irish scrum shunt in the second half but his contribution was consistent, evidenced in a staggering 23 tackles. Rating: 7

2 Rónan Kelleher

The lineout travails in the first half had very little to do with him based on the throw and outside of the set piece he was typically prominent around the pitch. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Ireland’s tighthead prop backed up his play against the Springboks with another Trojan effort that was characterised with several moments of quality on both sides of the ball. Rating: 7

4 Joe McCarthy

One or two typically powerful tackles and managed to make life difficult for the Wallabies in the lineout and the maul. Not as prominent on the carrying side of things but after the Springbok game that’s hardly a surprise. Rating: 7

5 Tadhg Beirne (capt)

The lineout was an issue in the opening 30 minutes but along with his pack he worked it out without shirking his duties in other aspects of the game (21 tackles) or his leadership. Rating: 7

Ireland's Ryan Baird worked tirelessly against Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

6 Ryan Baird

If you were looking at one Irish player for consistent and high-quality work and workrate then it would be difficult to look past his contribution. Rating: 8

7 Josh van der Flier

Massive workrate again, especially when his team were struggling to get a foothold in the game in the first half. Made tackles, turnovers and saved a try. Another with heavy mileage from last week. Rating: 7

8 Nick Timoney

Would have been a contender for the man of the match based on the consistency and quality of his contribution and the diligence in which he applied himself. Rating: 8

Replacements

Two tries for James McNabney in his second cap, he built on the flashes he showed in his three-minute cameo on debut against Fiji. Tom Stewart had another high-profile contribution as did James Ryan and Thomas Clarkson. Enough of an impact collectively. Rating: 8.

Head coach – Andy Farrell

He will be happy after four wins in the series, particularly last week’s win over the Springboks but also in the way they shrugged off a poorish effort in the first half to dominate post-interval. The victory was a little bit fitful but overall, there is plenty about which to enthuse. Rating: 8