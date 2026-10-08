Dan Sheehan to lead Leinster as Cullen names completely changed side to play Cardiff

Leo Cullen has named a completely changed Leinster starting XV for Saturday’s homecoming URC game at the Laya Arena against Cardiff (kick-off 7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1). Among them are 10 of Leinster’s 16 summer tourists with Ireland, all but one of whom will be making their seasonal reappearance.

The returning Dan Sheehan will lead the side, having also captained Ireland in the Nations Championship games last July against Australia and New Zealand in the absence of Caelan Doris. He will be joined by Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan and Jack Conan up front.

Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne and Jimmy O’Brien also return with Sam Prendergast starting at outhalf after his eye-catching cameo in last week’s 22-20 defeat away to the Sharks.

He is partnered by academy scrumhalf Oliver Coffey, who was also a replacement last week, and winger Josh Kenny, who was not part of Leinster’ South African trip. Alex Usanov, Max Deegan and Scott Penny, who started in the opening 27-26 loss to the Lions in Johannesburg, complete the starting team.

Aside from Peter Dooley, who was a replacement in that game, the bench is comprised of players who started last week in Durban, namely Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer, Josh Ericson, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel and Robbie Henshaw.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Joshua Kenny, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Oliver Coffey; Alex Usanov, Dan Sheehan (capt), Tadgh Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Alan Spicer, Josh Ericson, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Robbie Henshaw.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).

Fiachna Barrett and Bundee Aki in Connacht training. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Bundee Aki will make his first start of the season as Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has named his team to play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

A strong line-up includes all seven players who were named in the Irish summer tour.

Props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo start after impressive cameos off the bench last week, while Darragh Murray, captain Cian Prendergast, Sean Jansen and Ciarán Frawley are all retained.

There are five other changes from the team that started against Benetton, with hooker Eoin de Buitléar, lock Niall Murray, backrower Paul Boyle, and backs Shayne Bolton and Josh Ioane all coming in.

Ioane starts at fullback and is named an exciting back three alongside Bolton and Mack Hansen, while Cathal Forde continues at with Aki. Scrumhalf Caolin Blade completes the team.

The bench includes the returning Shamus Hurley-Langton who missed last week’s game due to injury.

Connacht: Josh Ioane; Shayne Bolton, Bundee Aki, Cathal Forde, Mack Hansen; Ciarán Frawley, Caolin Blade; Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar, Sam Illo; Darragh Murray, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Matthew Victory, Francois van Wyk, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Sean Naughton, Sam Gilbert.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne has not played for the province since April. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Captain Tadhg Beirne starts as Munster make nine changes to their team to play Ulster at Affidea Stadium (5.30pm, live on Premier Sports).

It is Beirne’s first appearance for Munster since the home win over Ulster in April as he missed the end of last season through injury.

Beirne, Ben O’Connor, Alex Nankivell, JJ Hanrahan, Jeremy Loughman, Kieran Brookes, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes have all been chosen in the starting line-up by head coach Clayton McMillan.

O’Connor, Shane Daly and Seán O’Brien start in the back three with Dan Kelly and Nankivell forming the midfield partnership. Craig Casey and Hanrahan start together in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman and new signings Marnus van der Merwe and Kieran Brookes pack down in the frontrow. Evan O’Connell and Beirne are named in the engine room. O’Donoghue, Kendellen and Coombes form an all-new backrow.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and new signing Jack Aungier provide the frontrow backup as Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett complete the forward cover. The 21-year-old scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan and 20-year-old outhalf Charlie O’Shea are the backline replacements.

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For Ulster, there are seven personnel changes to the line-up from last week, as the province welcome back three Ireland internationals into the squad this weekend. Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey start, while Tom O’Toole is among the replacements.

The frontrow remains unchanged as loosehead prop, Eric O’Sullivan, hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Keynan Knox all keep their places.

In a new look secondrow, Ben Donnell starts alongside Eli Snyman.

There are wholesale changes to the backrow, with Ireland internationals Cormac Izuchukwu and Nick Timoney starting at blindside flanker and openside flanker respectively. South African number eight Juarno Augustus makes his first start of the season after a try-scoring cameo from the bench against Glasgow Warriors.

Irish international scrumhalf Nathan Doak makes his first start of the season, joining outhalf Jack Murphy in the half-back partnership.

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey makes his return at 12, partnering Jamie Benson at outside centre.

McCloskey is in line for his 218th appearance in an Ulster jersey, equalling that of former captain Rory Best and moving him to joint-third in the most senior appearances in Ulster Rugby history.

In the back three, Irish international Jacob Stockdale is in line for his 150th Ulster cap after missing last weekend’s match due to a hip injury.

Stockdale starts on the left wing, with Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune back on the right wing. Ethan McIlroy, starts at fullback, completing the starting XV.

Murphy opts for a 5:3 split among the replacements, with Henry Walker, Tom O’Toole, Tom McAllister, James McNabney and David McCann the forward replacements. Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins are the backline options.

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Benson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart (capt), Keynan Knox; Ben Donnell, Eli Snyman; Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus. Replacements: Henry Walker, Tom O’Toole, Tom McAllister, James McNabney, David McCann, Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery, Chay Mullins.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Seán O’Brien; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Marnus van der Merwe, Kieran Brookes; Evan O’Connell, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Charlie O’Shea, John Hodnett.