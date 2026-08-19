Frank Beard, beardless drummer for ZZ Top, dies aged 77

Frank Beard (left), Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top in 2005. Photograph: The New York Times

ZZ Top musician Frank Beard has been remembered as “one of the most naturally innovative drummers” following his death aged 77.

The rock band formed in Texas in 1969 with the classic trio consisting of drummer Beard, lead vocalist Billy Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill – who died in 2021 aged 72.

They became well known in Ireland in the 1980s when their videos appeared regularly on Vincent Hanley’s MT-USA music show.

The group shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram on Tuesday as they announced the death of their “great friend and collaborator” Beard.

The post included a carousel of photos of the veteran rocker, and was captioned with a quote from frontman Gibbons.

It said: “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas.

“His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.”

Beneath the tribute, the group confirmed that they have cancelled upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs following the death of Beard.

The post stated that the band will resume their ongoing The Big One! tour this weekend, with two shows at the Austin City Limits venue in Texas.

They described the site as “one of Frank’s favourite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him”.

Beard died at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, surrounded by his family, his publicist Bob Merlis told the Associated Press.

Boogie rock trio ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and are known for hits such as Sharp Dressed Man and Legs.

Throughout their decades of music, the group achieved two top 10 hits in the UK with Gimme All Your Lovin and Viva Las Vegas, and received three Grammy nominations.

While Beard rose to fame with ZZ Top, he previously performed with US rock band American Blues alongside Hill.

Bassist Elwood Francis replaced Hill after his death, joining Beard and Gibbons in the three-piece line-up.

Despite his name, the musician was famous for being the only member of the group without a beard. - PA