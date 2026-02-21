Five-try Ireland blow England away on record-breaking afternoon at Twickenham

Tommy O'Brien scores Ireland's third try during the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Six Nations: England 21 Ireland 42

Ireland blew England ‌away in a record-breaking 42-21 victory at Twickenham ‌on Saturday to keep alive their slim Six Nations ​title hopes and end those of their below-par hosts.

Ireland opened up a 22-0 lead after ​just over 30 minutes, taking full advantage of ⁠England’s sloppy defending as Jamison Gibson-Park, ‌impressive ‌winger ​Rob Baloucoune and early replacement Tommy O’Brien went over.

England got ⁠on the ​board just before the ​break through Fraser Dingwall’s try, but ‌any hopes of an ​unlikely comeback were snuffed out by Dan ⁠Sheehan’s try three ⁠minutes ​after the restart.

With the contest seemingly settled, England captain Maro Itoje was withdrawn early on his 100th cap before both sides traded tries in a ragged end to ‌the game.

Ireland’s ⁠win – their biggest ever in England – put them on nine points from ‌three games, one behind leaders France who host ​Italy on Sunday. England are ​fourth on five points.

– Gerry Thornley’s report from Twickenham to follow

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 20: Gibson-Park try, Crowley con 0-10; 27: Baloucoune try 0-15; 30: O’Brien try, Crowley con 0-22; 42: Dingwall try, Ford con 7-22; Half-time 7-22; 43: Sheehan try, Crowley pen 7-29; 54: Lawrence try, Ford con 14-29; 59: Crowley pen 14-32; 66: Crowley pen 14-35; 70: Osborne try, Crowley con 14-42; 76: Underhill try, Ford con 21-42

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie ‌Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis ​Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock.

Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Mitchell (25 mins) J George for Cowan-Dickie (30), M Smith for Steward (40), T Curry for Pepper, B Rodd for Genge (both 52), A Coles for Itoje (55), S Underhill for Earl (71) T Davison for Heyes (73).

Yellow card: Steward (28 mins), Pollock (42).

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: T O’Brien for Lowe (19 mins), F Bealham for Furlong, T O’Toole for Loughman (both 47), N Timoney for van der Flier (50), C Frawley for Ringrose (55), R Kelleher for Sheehan (56), C Prendergast for McCarthy (62), C Casey for Gibson-Park (71).

Yellow card: Osbourne (54 mins).

Referee: A Piardi (ITA), P Brousset (FRA, from 30 mins).