Five-try Ireland blow England away on record-breaking afternoon at Twickenham

Six Nations: England 21 Ireland 42
Ireland blew England away in a record-breaking 42-21 victory at Twickenham on Saturday to keep alive their slim Six Nations title hopes and end those of their below-par hosts.
Ireland opened up a 22-0 lead after just over 30 minutes, taking full advantage of England’s sloppy defending as Jamison Gibson-Park, impressive winger Rob Baloucoune and early replacement Tommy O’Brien went over.
England got on the board just before the break through Fraser Dingwall’s try, but any hopes of an unlikely comeback were snuffed out by Dan Sheehan’s try three minutes after the restart.
With the contest seemingly settled, England captain Maro Itoje was withdrawn early on his 100th cap before both sides traded tries in a ragged end to the game.
READ MORE
Ireland’s win – their biggest ever in England – put them on nine points from three games, one behind leaders France who host Italy on Sunday. England are fourth on five points.
– Gerry Thornley’s report from Twickenham to follow
SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 20: Gibson-Park try, Crowley con 0-10; 27: Baloucoune try 0-15; 30: O’Brien try, Crowley con 0-22; 42: Dingwall try, Ford con 7-22; Half-time 7-22; 43: Sheehan try, Crowley pen 7-29; 54: Lawrence try, Ford con 14-29; 59: Crowley pen 14-32; 66: Crowley pen 14-35; 70: Osborne try, Crowley con 14-42; 76: Underhill try, Ford con 21-42
ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock.
Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Mitchell (25 mins) J George for Cowan-Dickie (30), M Smith for Steward (40), T Curry for Pepper, B Rodd for Genge (both 52), A Coles for Itoje (55), S Underhill for Earl (71) T Davison for Heyes (73).
Yellow card: Steward (28 mins), Pollock (42).
IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).
Replacements: T O’Brien for Lowe (19 mins), F Bealham for Furlong, T O’Toole for Loughman (both 47), N Timoney for van der Flier (50), C Frawley for Ringrose (55), R Kelleher for Sheehan (56), C Prendergast for McCarthy (62), C Casey for Gibson-Park (71).
Yellow card: Osbourne (54 mins).
Referee: A Piardi (ITA), P Brousset (FRA, from 30 mins).