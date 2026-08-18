Ireland keep World Cup hopes alive with victory over New Zealand in Belgium

Róisín Upton celebrates converting a penalty stroke for Ireland against New Zealand in their World Cup meeting in Wavre, Belgium on Tuesday. Photograph: Rodrigo Jaramillo/Inpho

Women’s World Cup: Ireland 3 (S Hawkshaw 24, R Upton 49 pen, K Mullan 56), New Zealand 2 (E Surridge 35, K Doar 59)

The odds might still be against them taking a top-two finish in their World Cup group, but Ireland’s women’s team at least kept their hopes alive in Belgium on Tuesday morning by beating New Zealand 3-2.

The only dampener on the outcome was the concession of a consolation goal for New Zealand 13 seconds from time when goal difference could yet be a deciding factor in the group.

But Ireland at least took the points they needed to give them a chance of a top-two finish in the group through goals from captain Sarah Hawkshaw, Róisín Upton and Katie Mullan.

An eventful opening quarter saw New Zealand go close from two penalty corners, before Upton came close herself from Ireland’s first two set-pieces of the game. It was, though, a disjointed display from both sides, the contest littered with misplaced passes and soft turnovers.

Goal!



Ireland 1-0 New Zealand



Sarah Hawkshaw puts Ireland ahead in what has been a tense clash with New Zealand. Big moment in the World Cup campaign.



Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/AOWUqLpQNS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 18, 2026

Hawkshaw, though, settled Irish nerves on 24 minutes when she deflected home Niamh Carey’s effort on goal after the winger had been smartly picked out by Ellen Curran on the right of the circle. Ireland finished the second quarter well on top, having found their rhythm and becoming much tidier in possession.

They started the third quarter in attacking mode, Emily Kealy forcing a fine save from Grace O’Hanlon with a reverse strike from the left. But there then followed four New Zealand penalty corners in quick succession, Emelia Surridge levelling from the last when she deflected Casey Crowley’s shot past Liz Murphy.

Hawkshaw thought she has restored Ireland’s lead just before the end of the quarter but a video referral showed that the ball was outside the circle – by an inch – when she struck it.

The key moment in the final quarter came when New Zealand’s Hannah Cotter was sinbinned for five minutes for a foul on Upton, and Ireland made that advantage pay when they forced a penalty stroke less than a minute later, with Upton converting.

Goal!



Ireland 3-1 New Zealand



Katie Mullan seals victory for Ireland. The win desperately needed in this World Cup campaign is on the way. https://t.co/n4wogjsaJk pic.twitter.com/UWEznpDWx1 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 18, 2026

And four minutes from time, Mullan made it 3-1 with her 90th international goal in 264 appearances, turning home Upton’s penalty corner drag-flick. Katie Doar, though, got that late, late score for New Zealand, one Ireland will have to hope doesn’t prove costly.

Gareth Grundie’s side are now level on points with Belgium and Spain who meet on Tuesday evening, so they’ll know after that game exactly what they’ll need when they face the Belgians in front of a 10,000 crowd in Wavre on Thursday evening. They will, most likely, need to beat the world’s third-ranked side.

Ireland: E Murphy; L Neill, C Perdue, H McLoughlin, S McAuley; C Beggs, S Hawkshaw, M Carey; N Carey, K Mullan, A Utri. Subs: H Micklem, R Upton, E Curran, C Hamill, K Larmour, M Power, E Kealy.