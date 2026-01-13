Ulster eager to get back in action after frustrating weekend off

Though it was impossible not reflect upon the events of last weekend’s scrubbed out game with the Cheetahs, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy was understandably keen to focus on this weekend’s Challenge Cup Pool Three decider against Stade Francais (Saturday, 1pm).

Ulster were awarded five points from the Cheetahs game which was called off due to weather conditions in the Netherlands, not only ensuring the province’s qualification but now pits them against the Parisians (also already in the last 16) at the Affidea Stadium. There’s potentially a great deal on offer for the winners, giving them home advantage should they go deep in the competition.

“We were told that everything would be okay and then on Friday we were told the game would be moved and that was fine,” said Murphy of the late decision to move last Sunday’s fixture out of Amsterdam and instead to Dukes Rugby in ‘S Hertogenbosch.

“Then, obviously, we turned up (to Dukes) and saw the pitch was unplayable because it was too hard, it was frozen.

“A huge amount of work went in from the (Dukes) club and the Cheetahs to try and get the game on, but player safety had to be taken into account,” he added.

“From our point of view, I suppose it’s frustrating, but we can only follow the rules of the competition. We prepared to play and the referee postponed the game.”

Now there is real sense of jeopardy as Stade Francais – who have managed a maximum return from all three rounds to lead the pool, three points ahead of Ulster – come to the Affidea Stadium, with both sides in the mix to finish top of the group.

Murphy seems likely to deploy as close to a full-strength team as he can with Iain Henderson, Angus Bell, Stuart McCloskey, Nick Timoney, and Cormac Izuchukwu expected to be back in action after being rested for the trip to face the Cheetahs.

Jacob Stockdale should also be fit after picking up a knock against Munster, while fellow backs Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy are believed to be good to go, with Michael Lowry another potential returnee.

“We have (essentially) a home knockout game,” said Murphy of Saturday’s game.

“The big thing is that we’re in a cup competition. So, the advantage of being at home; if you could get a home last-16, if you win that the quarter, if you win that the semi, if you could all get that (at home), that would be a massive advantage for us.

“(But) I don’t deal in what might happen. We deal in each week as it comes,” he added. “So, let’s take it week in, week out, and we’ll go from there.