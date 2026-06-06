Rugby

Bulls seal URC final place with comeback win over Glasgow

South African side’s power at ‌set-pieces ‌saw ​them grind down their opponents to earn revenge for an upset ⁠loss in ​2024 final

Vodacom Bulls' Francois Klopper celebrates after scoring his sides third try of the match against Glasgow. Photograph: Ewan Bootman/Inpho
Vodacom Bulls' Francois Klopper celebrates after scoring his sides third try of the match against Glasgow. Photograph: Ewan Bootman/Inpho
Sat Jun 06 2026 - 18:171 MIN READ
URC semi-final: Glasgow Warriors 21 Bulls 22

South Africa’s Bulls sealed a ‌fourth United Rugby Championship final place in five seasons ‌with a 22-21 semi-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield ​in Edinburgh on Saturday, coming back from 18 points down to seal an epic win.

Two Kyle Steyn scores and ​a penalty try had the Warriors 21-3 in front ⁠inside 25 minutes, but the Bulls’ power at ‌set pieces ‌saw ​them grind down their opponents to earn revenge for an upset ⁠loss to the ​Glasgow side in the ​2024 final.

Tries from Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier and ‌Francois Klopper put the ​Bulls in front and they could even afford ⁠a rare off-day ⁠from ​the kicking tee for Handre Pollard, who missed several routine kicks at goal.

The Bulls have lost all three of their previous final appearances and will meet the winners of Saturday’s second semi-final between Leinster ‌and the Stormers ⁠in Dublin.

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A Leinster victory would see a repeat of the 2025 final in ‌Dublin on June 20th, otherwise the Bulls will travel to ​Cape Town to face their ​compatriots the Stormers in the showpiece match.

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