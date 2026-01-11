Ulster’s Challenge Cup game against Cheetahs postponed due to weather

Ulster’s Challenge Cup game against South African side Cheetahs in Amsterdam has been postponed due to snow in the Netherlands.

Following a pitch inspection by the match day referee Kevin Bralley, his decision is that the pitch is unplayable.

His recommendation to EPCR, Cheetahs and Ulster is the pitch at Dukes Rugby is not safe for today’s fixture to take place as scheduled at 2pm local time.

“The match is thus postponed until further notice. EPCR will convene its Board Crisis Management Group to consider next steps,” the EPCR said.

Ulster fans on social media have criticised the lateness of the announcement, which happened within half an hour of the scheduled kick-off time.