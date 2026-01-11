Rugby

Ulster’s Challenge Cup game against Cheetahs postponed due to weather

A pitch inspection by the match day referee Kevin Bralley decided it is unplayable

A view of the European Rugby Challenge Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
A view of the European Rugby Challenge Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Sun Jan 11 2026 - 13:431 MIN READ

Ulster’s Challenge Cup game against South African side Cheetahs in Amsterdam has been postponed due to snow in the Netherlands.

Following a pitch inspection by the match day referee Kevin Bralley, his decision is that the pitch is unplayable.

His recommendation to EPCR, Cheetahs and Ulster is the pitch at Dukes Rugby is not safe for today’s fixture to take place as scheduled at 2pm local time.

“The match is thus postponed until further notice. EPCR will convene its Board Crisis Management Group to consider next steps,” the EPCR said.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Toulon v Munster live updates: Follow the Champions Cup action

Lochlann Walsh on his OFI presidency: ‘I’m not going to get into what Pat Hickey did and didn’t do, because that’s in the past’

‘I just said to Caelan I want it’: Leinster’s Harry Byrne on nailing match-winning kick

Ulster fans on social media have criticised the lateness of the announcement, which happened within half an hour of the scheduled kick-off time.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley