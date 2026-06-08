‘We want to put on a proper show’: Leo Cullen ready for ‘physical’ Bulls showdown

Deja vu. Leinster and the Bulls will contest the United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final for a second season in succession, with the game once again taking place in Croke Park, on this occasion on Friday, June 19th (7.30pm). The Irish province won last season’s decider.

The Bulls’ 22-21 victory over the number one seeds Glasgow Warriors in Murrayfield meant that if Leinster won, which they did 20-11 against the Stormers, the final would be hosted in Dublin. Croke Park was the “only suitable stadium available in the Dublin and Leinster area”, according to a URC communication, because of concerts and other commitments.

Andrew Porter limped out of the semi-final win over the Stormers after just 21 minutes and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen later confirmed he had sustained a calf injury. There was no medical update on the extent of the damage but the player’s face leaving the pitch suggested it wasn’t trifling.

It was a calf issue that sidelined Porter earlier in the season and with Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle also on the injured list, it leaves 20-year-old Alex Usanov, who did a fine job on Saturday, and Jerry Cahir as the last looseheads standing.

Leinster captain Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier also picked up bangs, as did Hugo Keenan, but the initial prognosis was that none were of a serious nature. Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Tommy O’Brien missed the Stormers game through injury, but O’Brien took a full part in the warm-up.

Cullen was pleased with the grit and determination his team displayed to eke out a victory while acknowledging they’ll need to be more clinical and ruthless in the final.

“The Stormers put a lot more physical pressure on us. Their defensive system is pretty much identical to ours. Hence why I was personally drawn to that system in the first place, obviously with Jacques [Nienaber] here,” he said.

“They’re [Stormers] a team laden with quality and physicality. It was a serious battle for us out there. Huge credit to the players. I thought they were exceptional in terms of how they stood up to some of the physical exchanges out there.

Leinster's Alex Usanov is tackled by Ruhan Nel of DHL Stormers. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

“The Bulls, they’re different the way they defend but they’re a team with a ton of Springbok experience, World Cup winners littered throughout their group. They would have learned a lot from the experience of being in a final last year. It was a different run-in, because it was a semi-final into a final.

“They’ve had a change of coaches since last year. They will have learned from the experience. If you look at some of the players they’ve added as well. The likes of [Handre] Pollard in particular, he’s a World Cup winner and what he brings to a team. They’re a serious outfit.

“We’ll need to be at our best if we want to have a chance of winning the game. We saw snippets of that game before we left UCD. They’re a hugely physical team and we need to be ready for that challenge.

“We want to put on a proper show. Croke Park, Friday night, it’s amazing for us to be in this situation. Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd there. It was great last year, and we’ll hopefully have the same. That anticipation, I still remember the first contacts in the game, and what that was like. Hopefully, the fans come out in numbers again.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson, typically entertaining and forthcoming, offered a neutral view of how the URC final might pan out.

“I thought we defended very well. I’m not trying to be arrogant about it because we did a lot of it,” he said.

Stormers' Damian Willemse after losing to Leinster. Photograph: Ben Brady/©INPHO

“If you look at that game, if rugby is about a team that attacks, Leinster thoroughly deserve to win this game, you know, so I think that Leinster attack is going to put the Bulls under pressure.

“I think obviously Leinster will have a fight. We’ve got a pretty powerful scrum. I think we’ve probably got the edge today. The Bulls have also got a good scrum. I think Leinster are gonna have to handle that. I don’t know if the injury to [Andrew] Porter is serious, but, yeah, it’s gonna be similar.”

[ Leo Cullen pleased with how Leinster stood up to Stormers’ physicality in victoryOpens in new window ]

When asked whether he thought his Stormers side was more physical than the Bulls, he said: “It’s similar. I’d like to think we play rugby, which we didn’t tonight, with a bit more flow. It’s very different playing at Loftus Versfeld [the home of the Bulls]. It’s another sport there, you know, 1,400m above sea level.

“We play in a much more similar environment to you. You go there, it’s a tough place to play. Come out to Aviva, it’s a bit different. But we both pride ourselves on our set-piece.”

Dobson was refreshingly candid in offering his thoughts on replacement Ruan Ackermann’s upgraded red card for the shoulder to the head of Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher.

“I’ll probably apologise for the first one [Ackermann]. That’s where you have to get rid of that in rugby, you know, tucked shoulder to the head. Because then guys aren’t getting a jackal, so my only thing to Leo now was to say sorry for that. No issue with that one,” he said.

Cullen confirmed the Leinster players would enjoy some downtime this week before reconvening to prepare for the Bulls match.