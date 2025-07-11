Morale-boosting win on Saturday will give Lions the pride they need before first Test in Brisbane

AUNZ Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions

Kick-off: 7.30pm local time/11am Irish, Saturday

Venue: Adelaide Oval

On TV: Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday’s dry run for the Lions’ shadow Test side seemed to muddy the waters as much as it clarified the picture. Hence, that 36-24 win over an understrength Brumbies side has added to the intrigue of this last outing in Adelaide before the first Test in Brisbane next week.

Whether it’s actually the case is another matter, but it sure seems as if more positions are up for grabs than ideally Andy Farrell and his coaches might have wanted at this juncture of the tour.

Granted, Blair Kinghorn’s misfortune has probably cleared the way for Hugo Keenan to nail down the fullback slot. However, a big game by Mack Hansen could see him force his way into the Test back three and the openside position seems as competitive as it was when the original squad was announced.

In any event, the bulk of this team will feel that they have an opportunity to at least force their way into next week’s 23, or at any rate provide a reminder for further into the series.

For sure, Farrell will have a strong idea of the Lions’ starting XV and match-day 23 for the First Test, but he will also be sufficiently open-minded to take into account any strong individual performances in this game. Positions will have to be earned.

And then, just as importantly, there’s the collective performance of the Lions against a star-studded composite Australian/New Zealand selection. They, too, may be a composite side, but they are by some distance the most experienced team which the Lions have faced, stacked deep into their 23 with Test players and more physicality than any of the four provincial opponents to date.

Mack Hansen trains during a Captain’s Run session at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

There are several Australia players who will feel they have a point to prove to Joe Schmidt, be it the out-of-favour Marika Koroibete or Waratahs-bound Pete Samu, who played such a huge role in Bordeaux Bègles’ Champions Cup triumph and run to the French final.

They’ve also a host of players, not least the strong All Blacks and New Zealand contingent, who will see this as an unexpected bonus and a chance to scar this Lions squad a week out from the first Test.

One thinks, for example, of Shannon Frizell. Enough said.

“Yeah, look at the power that they’ve got. Look at the skill that they’ve got,” Farrell said. “I think on paper it’s a fantastic squad, isn’t it. Look at the size of the backline that they’ve picked, so there’s challenges on all fronts, so that’s great for us.”

For the Lions head coach, this is an opportunity to “keep on rolling forward”.

“We always said that we’d need to improve the breakdown, we’d need to improve our understanding. There’s always going to be something within the game. Take our set-piece, which I think is continually improving. Our game understanding is better, but it needs to keep getting better the whole time,” Farrell said.

“I think the main thing for me would be continuity of our play. Sometimes we put a good few moments together and then ... I don’t think our discipline is poor at all. In fact, the penalty count doesn’t show that. I just think sometimes it’s at the wrong time which gives the opposition an out. So, just putting more moments together.”

Marcus Smith is put through his paces during training at the Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In truth, the Lions have been a frustrating watch to date. Privately one ventures that Farrell must be as frustrated as anyone. This would have acutely so in midweek as his selection against the Brumbies was a clear indication that he and they wanted the kind of statement win which the Lions produced against the Crusaders in 2017.

Viewed in that light, going into the Test series on the back of a defeat here would be additionally damaging. They need to reduce the handling errors, bring more flow to their game and stop conceding avoidable tries. They need a morale-boosting win.

Farrell and the squad are looking forward to taking a breath from the treadmill of travelling. He has made no secret of that. A week in one place, Brisbane, from Sunday onwards will allow them to review and prepare for one mighty game. But these Lions would feel significantly better about themselves if they went into next week on the back of a strong performance and convincing win.

AUNZ Invitational XV: Shaun Stevenson, AJ Lam, Ngani Laumape, David Havili, Marika Koroibete; Tane Edmed, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Aidan Ross, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu, Hoskins Sotutu. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Josh Fusitu’a, Greg Dyer, Matt Philip, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell.

British & Irish Lions: Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Duhan van Der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England), Ben White (Toulon/Scotland); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) (capt), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England), Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), Ben Earl (Saracens/England). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England), Owen Farrell (Saracens/England).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

FPRO: Marius Jonker (SARU)