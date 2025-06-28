Lions v Western Force live updates: Australian tour begins in Perth

British & Irish Lions v Western Force; Optus Stadium, Perth, kick-off 11am (Irish time)

Gone are the days of local club sides, with no games ahead to be banned for, going in for the kill against the Lions, right? We think so. Don’t expect any dramatic violence on this tour, but there has been plenty on trips gone by. Johnny Watterson digs up the best of them in the below story.

[ From all-out brawls to eye-gouging and worse: a brief history of Lions Tour violenceOpens in new window ]

Ronan O'Gara of the British Lions leaves the field bleeding after an assault by Duncan McRae of the Waratahs during the Lions Tour to Australia 2001. Photograph: Dave Rogers /Allsport

The centre pairing is also fascinating. Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu are skillful link men, but they are also powerful carriers. Today’s midfield pairing is more balanced, Tuipulotu’s brawn and handling combined with the running lines and defensive abilities of Garry Ringrose.

The big-bodied backfield - to an extent - has also been abandoned. Duhan van der Merwe’s power running has been replaced by James Lowe, a big runner himself but his kicking game and handling certainly adds a more rounded skill set.

Elliot Daly comes in at fullback, probably a more defensively and aerially sound option than Marcus Smith, while Tommy Freeman’s size and speed has been switched out for Mack Hansen’s playmaking.

Connacht's Mack Hansen starts at 14 for the Lions. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Re today, there are a number of areas worth keeping an eye on with this Lions selection. This is, after all, the first Lions Saturday game in Australia. As a player, you want to be playing on Saturdays, not Wednesdays.

With McCarthy and Cummings in the engine room, this is a beefy secondrow pairing. Add in Beirne at 6 and the Lions have three proper lineout operators after struggling to a 78 per cent success rate at that set piece last week in Dublin.

Ireland's Joe McCarthy starts today in Perth for the Lions. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

As always, there’s plenty of preview content up on irishtimes.com. For those of you of a listening persuasion, we had Belfast-born Australian-based journalist Jonathan Drennan on the podcast this week.

You here plenty of how Australian rugby is struggling these days. But not a lot on where exactly things went wrong. Drennan walks us through all the issues with a fine comb.

Here’s how the Western Force line up. Amidst the war of wars between the Lions and Joe Schmidt about Australian squad members playing in the tour games, six Wallabies are involved tonight: Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nic White, Dylan Pietsch and Ben Donaldson.

White should be a familiar face given his time at Exeter, as should Sam Carter, the former Ulster lock who tonight plays his last game of professional rugby.

Matt Proctor has also spent some time in the northern hemisphere having played for Northampton for a few years. Alas, there is no Kurtley Beale who misses out through injury. He should, though, get the chance to avenge his 2013 penalty miss against the Lions when playing for the First Nations and Pasifika XV later in the tour.

As ever, the best place to start is with the team news. There are already plenty of Irish living in Perth and should any of them have tickets for tonight, they’ll get to watch plenty of their compatriots in the flesh.

With the Leinster contingent mostly fit and firing after being rested for the defeat to Argentina, today’s squad has a very distinctive green tinge.

Somewhat surprisingly, with Maro Itoje given a breather today, Dan Sheehan captains on his Lions debut. Tadhg Furlong joins him in the frontrow along with Scotland’s Pierre Schoeman.

Joe McCarthy is in the secondrow while Tadhg Beirne shifts to six. Josh van der Flier joins him in the backrow. Henry Pollock lining out at eight, with Jack Conan on the bench, is an intriguing selection.

James Lowe, Garry Ringrose and Connacht’s Mack Hansen are all in the backline.

Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher round out the Irish representation alongside Conan among the replacements.

Good morning all and welcome to our coverage of this year’s Lions tour.

Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what as Andy Farrell and co take on the Western Force at the Optus Stadium in Perth.