Clúid seeks builders for up to €950m worth of new housing over next four years

Clúid delivered 1,391 new social and affordable rental homes in 2025. Photograph: Alan Betson

Approved housing body, Clúid Housing, is planning to spend almost €1 billion on major new schemes over a four-year period.

Tender-related documents issued on Monday show that Clúid is seeking to spend €950 million with builders engaged in constructing new housing schemes valued at €50 million or more.

The documentation states that the estimated €950 million value “is not a guaranteed spend”.

Since its establishment in 1994, Clúid has provided more than 14,000 properties to low-income families and single people, older people, people with a disability and traveller families.

The project information memorandum states that Clúid wants “to partner with suitably qualified contractors to design and build large-scale residential units nationwide with a focus on green and lean construction methodologies”.

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Clúid “will acquire suitable sites for mixed tenure residential development in areas where there is strong demand and support from the local authority”.

On the funding options for the schemes, the memorandum states that Clúid is proposing to “fund these projects by way of debt finance”.

“It is anticipated that contracts arising under each framework agreement will be part funded by an element of public funding, for example capital assistance leasing fund (CALF),” the documents state.

The construction agreements are intended to run for four years, with the possibility of being extended beyond that time frame.

Projects arising under the framework agreements will be subject to feasibility studies to determine the number and anticipated cost of developments, and their commercial viability.

Clúid is inviting firms to engage with a pre-qualification stage, with the top six applicants then being invited to tender.

The top four firms selected at tender stage will then be part of the framework.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Clúid said it delivered 1,391 new social and affordable rental homes in 2025, at a total cost of €513 million.

“In 2026, we expect to deliver 1,164 homes at a projected cost of €461 million. We expect to deliver in excess of 2,000 homes over four years as part of our construction programme framework, in addition to our other delivery mechanisms.”

It was confirmed in January of last year that Clúid purchased a 328-unit residential development at Airton, Tallaght for €159.7 million, in what wasthe body’s biggest cost-rental scheme to date.

The most recent annual report for Clúid shows that the book value of its tangible assets increased from €2.26 billion to €2.86 billion in 2024.

As at December 31st 2024, Clúid had 12,836 homes in management across 31 local authority areas.