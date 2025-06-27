Time of reckoning for Lions as they face Western Force in first tour match

Western Force v Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth (11am, Irish time, live on Sky Sports)

The time for talking is over. No more faffing around. It’s about the rugby now, put up or shut up. This isn’t meant as a criticism. The Lions coaching group and players have been generously catering for the voracious appetite of the mainstream media and its social sibling, providing the interviews and photo opportunities to drive the brand commercially and to put bums on seats in stadiums.

The circus landed in Australia almost a week ago, Perth the first stop. What happened in the Aviva Stadium against Argentina was a wake-up call, a reminder that fine words butter no parsnips. It’s all about actions. The tour begins in earnest at the Optus stadium when Western Force will measure the Lions, just as Argentina did in Dublin.

Andy Farrell was understandably unimpressed by the defeat to the Pumas, specifically in the aspects of the game in which the Lions underperformed; the lineout, scramble defence, handling and passing were substandard by any metric.

Assembling a side from four countries and fast-tracking the gelling process with half a squad for that first match was always going to lead to teething problems but several would not have been anticipated.

The Lions started briskly, played with a nice width and tempo, but that ambition unravelled due to basic handling mistakes. That malaise seeped into other areas of the game. Despite a regenerative period just after the interval, facilitated by the impact of bench members, Farrell watched his side become increasingly ragged, running out of both ideas and steam in the last half an hour.

The Lions and Farrell can’t afford to be held to ransom by the defeat. There are only two survivors, Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne, in the run-on team for the Western Force match, as the Lions coach turns to the rump of his Leinster, Leicester Tigers and Bath contingent who weren’t available last weekend.

There are a number of notable landmarks from an Irish perspective. Dan Sheehan becomes the 26th player to captain the team on his Lions debut; the last Irishman to achieve this feat was another hooker, Ciaran Fitzgerald, in 1983 against Wanagnui.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell doesn't want to see his side make the same errors against Western Force that they made against Argentina. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Eight starters from Ireland in the red jersey equals the Irish record, achieved on six previous occasions, the last of which, coincidentally, was against Saturday’s opposition, Western Force, in 2013. Six Leinstermen in the run-on team matches a record previously held by London Welsh (1971, against Hawke’s Bay and Auckland) for the most players from one club.

Historical footnotes aside, the Lions’ focus is rooted in the present. Connacht and Ireland right wing Mack Hansen didn’t take part in the “Captain’s Run” but the official word is that he will be ready to start the game on the right wing.

Opportunity dresses differently depending on individual context. Elliot Daly is named at fullback in the absence of the injured Hugo Keenan – who is expected to be ready for the upcoming midweek game, as are Jamison Gibson-Park and James Ryan – and Blair Kinghorn, who will join the squad after playing for Toulouse in the French Top 14 final on Saturday.

Daly’s versatility got him the plane ticket and now, having come off the bench to play at centre against Argentina, he gets to showcase his aptitude with a different number on his back. The 20-year-old Henry Pollock has been given a crack in the eight jersey, rather than his more familiar role of openside flanker.

There is a more blended look to the backline, especially in the centre, where Garry Ringrose is a natural 13, and the understanding he has with wings Hansen and James Lowe should be beneficial on both sides of the ball. At some point “Huwipulotu” may be reunited if the fit again Huw Jones joins his Scottish mate Sione in midfield.

Finn Russell will be expected to provide something unpredictable for the Lions against Western Force. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Finn Russell will add fizz from outhalf, and it’ll be interesting to see the rapport he can strike up with his largely Celtic brethren in the backline. Farrell has assembled mini units within the team where possible, with frontrow, backrow and outside backs that are familiar to one another. Beirne’s presence in the backrow should help to address the lineout glitches.

Western Force don’t have all of their Wallaby contingent but Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nic White, Dylan Pietsch and Ben Donaldson are all in the run-on side while another former international, Sam Carter, once of Ulster, will play the final match of his career.

The home side will tear into the tourists, looking to bruise them physically and mentally if they can and prey on any errors, and will continue to do so for as long as the game is a contest. For the Lions a statement performance would be timely.

WESTERN FORCE: Ben Donaldson; Mac Grealy, Matt Proctor, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch; Alex Harford, Nic White (capt); Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ollie Hoskins; Sam Carter, Darcy Swain; Will Harris, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Vaiolini Ekuasi.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Bayley Kuenzle.

LIONS: Elliot Daly (Saracens/England); Mack Hansen (Connacht/Ireland), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/Ireland), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), James Lowe (Leinster/Ireland); Finn Russell (Bath/Scotland), Tomos Williams (Gloucester/Wales); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh/Scotland), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Ireland, capt), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Ireland); Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/Ireland), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster/Ireland), Andrew Porter (Leinster/Ireland), Will Stuart (Bath/England), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), Jack Conan (Leinster/Ireland), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland),