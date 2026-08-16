Live European Championships updates: Mona McSharry wins bronze in 50m breaststroke

European Aquatics Championships:

Men’s 50m freestyle final: Tom Fannon (6th)

Women’s 50m breaststroke final: Mona McSharry (3rd)

Women’s 200m butterfly final: Ellen Walshe (4th)

Women’s 4x100m medley relay final (7.02pm)

European Athletics Championships:

Women’s 1,500m final: Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan (9.13pm)

Ireland’s quartet for the women’s 4x100m medley relay will be Lottie Cullen (backstroke), Mona McSharry (breaststroke), Ellen Walshe (butterfly) and Grace Davison (freestyle), Walshe and McSharry doubling up this evening after their individual efforts.

That’s on the agenda for 7.02pm.

Since we have a little time to spare, Ian O’Riordan has a wrap of this morning’s athletics:

Hopes that Irish athletes might make an impression on the European Championships marathon slowly faded around the streets of Birmingham on Sunday morning, Paul O’Donnell the sole finisher with his 43rd in the men’s race, clocking 2:20:41.

Paul O'Donnell on the finishing straight of the men's marathon at the European Athletics Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Fionnuala McCormack had started the women’s race with medal aspirations after finishing ninth in the marathon at the World Championships last September. Running cautiously early on, passing the 10km in 24th, the Wicklow woman was forced to drop out shortly afterwards due to feeling unwell.

The gold medal went to Finland’s Alisa Vainio, who smashed the championship record with her front-running victory in 2:22:26.

Waterford’s David McGlynn made it to the 25km mark in the men’s race before also retiring, while Cork’s Ryan Creech withdrew before the start with a “minor medical issue”, according to Athletics Ireland.

The men’s European title went to Amanal Petros of Germany, who finished in a championship record of 2:09.11.

Kate O’Connor, our European Heptathlon Champion.

The 25-year-old wells up a bit as the anthem draws to an end. Lovely to see such a strong Irish crowd there to mark the moment.

Ireland fans cheer on Kate O’Connor ahead of the medal ceremony for the heptathlon. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

These medals are coming rapid. Back in Paris, Mona McSharry is picking up her bronze medal from the women’s 50m breaststroke.

The stage for the medal ceremonies is outside the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham and a huge Irish crowd has gathered to celebrate the Dundalk woman.

Olés all round and Kate is beaming as ever as Amhrán na bhFiann plays out in Birmingham.

A brief break from the action in the pool, we’ve the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay still to come, but it’s time for one Kate O’Connor to pick up her gold medal.

The ceremonies were postponed last night, so both O’Connor and Andrew Coscoran will officially get their medals now.

MacInnes still with the lead on the final turn. Walshe turns in sixth and starts to push for home.

Walshe battles hard but can only manage fourth. Another powerful final length, but not enough on this occasion.

Away they go. Britain’s Kate MacInnes with the early lead, Walshe in the midfield.

Walsh turns in seventh with 100m to go.

Ellen Walshe goes in lane two, she gets a nice cheer from the ground when she’s introduced from the call room.

Four lengths of the pool. Let’s see what Walshe has left in her after a golden week.

Hungary’s Hubert Kos sets a championship record to take gold in the men’s 200m individual medley final ahead of Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez de Oliverira and neutral athlete Mikhail Shcherbakov, who sets a world junior record for bronze.

Now we’re on to the women’s 200m butterfly final, Ellen Walshe in action here.

What a finish from McSharry. A third medal at these championships; two bronze and a silver.

Confirmation of the medals in the women’s 50m breaststroke:

Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) – 29.93 Benedetta Pilato (Italy) – 29.94 Mona McSharry (Ireland) – 29.95

They’re on the blocks and they’re off.

Great dive from McSharry, she’s in contention at the 25-meter mark.

BRONZE FOR MCSHARRY!

Straight on to the women’s 50m breaststroke final. Mona McSharry’s in lane one.

Does she have another medal in her..

Amazing close to the race for Fannon, he was the fastest finisher of the lot.

Confirmation of the medals:

Nikita Sheremet (Ukraine) – 21.13 Egor Kornev (NAB); Andrej Barna (Serbia) – both 21.37

And they’re off.

Fannon surfaces a bit early but goes hard to the finish.

Sheremet powers home for gold.

Tom Fannon finishes sixth for Ireland.

Nikkita Sheremet from Ukraine was the fastest qualifier for the 50m final, he goes in lane four, his compatriot Vkadslav Bukhov on his should in lane three.

Russian swimmer Egor Kornev, competing as a neutral athlete here, is another one to watch in lane five.

The eight finalists are just being introduced to the crowd in Paris.

Fannon’s event, the men’s 50m freestyle, is referred to as the ‘splash and dash’.

It’s the swimming equivalent of the 100m sprint on the track, with the winner considered the fastest swimmer on earth. Just one length of the pool with no time to make up ground, their dive has to be perfect, and the aim is to complete the full 50 meters flat out without taking a breath.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy is the current world-record holder with his 20.88-second time set last year.

For anyone who missed this morning’s action, Michael Scully has a wrap of the results here:

[ European Aquatics Championships: Sunday morning session reportOpens in new window ]

Tom Fannon is up first in the men’s 50m freestyle final, which is due off at 5.30pm.

The 28-year-old qualified sixth-fastest overall from this morning’s semi-finals, putting him in lane seven for the final.

Tom Fannon ahead of the men's 50m freestyle semi-final on Saturday. Photograph: Giorgio Scala/Inpho

And so we go again. Good evening everyone, and welcome along to our last live blog of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham and the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

Both meets wrap up tonight after a stellar week for Irish athletes. We’ll be taking you through the evening’s action in the pool and on the track, with some reaction to follow later from Ian O’Riordan and Michael Scully.

Five Irish athletes are due to compete in individual events across the two championships later, and the Irish women’s 4x100m medley relay team will round out our involvement in Paris before we switch focus to Birmingham.

Just because we like looking at it, here are the combined Irish medals from both meets so far:

Ireland medal count (athletics & swimming)

Gold x4: Ellen Walshe (Women’s 400m individual medley, Women’s 200m individual medley); Kate O’Connor (Women’s heptathlon); Mark English (Men’s 800m)

Silver x2: Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m breaststroke); Rhasidat Adeleke (Women’s 200m)

Bronze x3: Mona McSharry (Women’s 200m breaststroke, Women’s 50m breaststroke); Andrew Coscoran (Men’s 1,500m)