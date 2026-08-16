Supreme delight for Diego Dias at the Curragh

Armor Supreme got rolling late to reward favourite-backers on Sunday in the William Hill Irish European Breeders Fund Juvenile Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

The Diego Dias-trained filly had travelled to Goodwood to make a winning debut at the start of May before returning to Britain to finish a head second to Love A Giggle in the Marygate Stakes at York.

Only ninth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, she showed her true colours on her return from a two-month break in Listed company, quickening smartly as a 13-8 market leader under Rossa Ryan to reel in those in front of her and kick a length-and-a-quarter clear at the line.

“It was great. Rossa said she is brave, she put the head down and tried very hard,” Dias said.

“After Ascot we gave her a little bit of break and there is a bit more to come from her.

“She needed this run. She got a couple of weeks off and is just back now. It was good to get her head in front there.

“She was a good second in York and had a good run in Ascot as well. I’m delighted with today.

“She’s entered for a Group Three in France on September 3rd. Rossa also mentioned there that there is a Group Three in Doncaster, so we’ll have a look.

“She’s sharp and I’m keen to stick to five at the moment. Maybe next year we could step her up to six.”

He also said: “That’s my first stakes winner and it’s nice to have it here, right beside the yard where we are training.”

Fighting Tears (11-2) made a winning debut for Andy Oliver in the Irish European Breeders Fund Median Sires Series Maiden, finishing strongly under Ronan Whelan to get up and beat 50-1 shot Roeillaun by half a length.

“She’s a very nice filly, we like her. She’s shown us plenty of ability at home,” Oliver said.

“We don’t over-prep them first time out; they usually come on. They usually take a blow and need the experience, but we were kind of hopeful something like that might happen on what she was showing us at home.

“The Round Tower could be a possibility. We’ve made no firm plans and we’ll see what else is available.

“I wouldn’t be afraid of stepping her up [in trip], but I don’t think I need to right away. It gives us a few options.”

Zarak Pasha (6-4) made it third time lucky in the Velo “Official Coffee At The Curragh” Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden.

Fourth and second on his first two starts, Joseph O’Brien’s juvenile confirmed that promise with a half-length verdict over Dancinginthecity.

Winning jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle said: “He’s an improving horse. He was very solid the last day in Galway; the winner just quickened off the bend and caught him a bit flat footed.

“Today, going up a furlong and the big track suited him well. He did quicken well in Galway, so I was confident today I’d have a good kick and I didn’t want to be in a hurry. He quickened up and put it to bed.

“He’ll have no problem stepping up [in trip] again in time, but he’s after sharpening up plenty with racing and he’s not slow. He’s got a little bit of class, I think.”

A Boy Named Susie made the most of having his sights lowered with a dominant victory in the Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh.

Donnacha O’Brien’s colt has been unfortunate to bump into several Ballydoyle stars since his debut victory at Killarney, chasing home Derby winner Christmas Day twice, Irish Derby hero Benvenuto Cellini once, Pierre Bonnard once and Constitution River on three occasions, most recently when filling the runner-up spot in the Eclipse at Sandown in July.

The son of Starspangledbanner was presented with what was a gilt-edged opportunity to record a second career win back on home soil at Group Three level and so it proved as he dispatched of his three rivals with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Oisin Murphy, quickening five lengths clear of the front-running Charles Fort to score at odds of 1-7.

O’Brien said: “That was just what we wanted; he quickened up nicely and put it to bed. Oisin was very happy with him. Everything went exactly how we wanted.

“I thought he was quite impressive today. I know he beat horses that he’s much better than, but he quickened up very well.

“Oisin felt like he was improving and said he gave him a very good feel. We’re very pleased.”

Asked if the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown was likely to be his next objective, the trainer said: “I think so. I think it makes sense. Oisin is pretty confident that 10 furlongs is his trip for now. He’s got a turn of foot, which I think will suit Leopardstown.

“We’ll see how is obviously when he gets home, but I’d say that’s probably most likely.”