West Ham sign Celtic’s Arne Engels in £22m deal

West Ham have signed Belgium midfielder Arne Engels from Scottish champions Celtic.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year contract in east London in a deal understood to be worth around £22 million (€26 million).

Engels, who made 100 appearances for Celtic, said: “It’s a really nice project to come into and try to go back to the Premier League.

“That’s the big goal. I think that’s everybody’s goal and it’s just up to me to hopefully help the team with it and together with the supporters to get some wins.

“Hopefully, we’ll see that it’s going to be a good year then and I’m looking forward to the next ones.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting all the fans at London Stadium. I’m looking forward to this challenging season, but hopefully we can make it a really good one, so let’s go for it.”

Engels was not signed in time for West Ham’s Championship opener at Burnley on Sunday but could make his debut at home to Charlton next weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have agreed an £8.5m (€10m) deal to sign Swiss defender Nico Elvedi.

The 29-year-old is travelling to England for a medical on Monday after Borussia Monchengladbach accepted an offer worth an initial £6.8m (€8m, with a further £1.7m (€2m) in add-ons.

The versatile Switzerland international is set to end his 11-year stay with the German top-flight club by moving to Elland Road.

Coventry City have agreed a deal worth about £17m (€20m) for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Sky Blues are expected to complete the deal before their Premier League return against Arsenal on Friday.