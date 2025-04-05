La Rochelle v Munster live score updates: Champions Cup

In the earlier match, Leinster are demolishing Harlequins at Croke Park, they’re 31-0 up nearly midway through the second half. Follow the updates with John O’Sullivan there:

A deep look at La Rochelle, using stats by Nathan Johns. He writes that Munster can take hope from the fact that Ronan O’Gara’s men have struggled to hit the heights this season both in defence and attack.

“In all their years of success since O’Gara joined in 2019, statistically speaking, this is the best time to play La Rochelle. The prospect of busting the numbers, leaning on experience in a bid to rescue their season, makes Saturday’s contest all the more intriguing.”

A nice day out for the Munster fans, a sunny 19 degrees in La Rochelle. Pretty sunny in Ireland though too, to be fair.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Munster’s clash against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup last 16. Two teams of great European pedigree, with Ronan O’Gara playing a big role in some of Munster’s greatest days and managing some of La Rochelle’s greatest ones. It’s an enticing contest. Munster have not been pitch perfect all season themselves, but they will be encouraged by La Rochelle’s indifferent form in the Top 14 and Champions Cup so far. One look though at the La Rochelle starting XV and Ian Costello’s men will know they’re in for a tough game. Kick-off at the Stade Marcel Deflandre is at 5.30pm.

Here are the teams:

La Rochelle: Dillyn Leyds; Jack Nowell, Teddy Thomas, Ulupano Seuteni, Hoani Bosmorin; Ihaia West, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio; Thomas Lavault, Will Skelton,; Levani Botia, Oscar Jegou, Gregory Alldritt (capt). Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq, Alexandre Kaddouri, Aleksandre Kuntelia, Ultan Dillane, Judicael Cancoriet, Matthias Haddad, Antoine Hastoy, Jules Favre.

Munster: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.