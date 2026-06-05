Irish provinces will be envious of the summer recruitment of France’s Top 14

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley

Leinster’s sole new signing to date is Joey Carbery as the 30-year-old outhalf is set to return to the province after time at Munster and Bordeaux. It’s not quite the RG Snyman, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane level of headline grabbing. But it is representative low-key activity across the board.

Ulster have enticed Irish-qualified pair, backrow Ben O’Donnell and outhalf Jamie Benson to join from Cardiff and Harlequins respectively, the hugely promising scrumhalf Matthew Devine makes the short commute from Connacht, while 30-year-old South African secondrow Eli Snyman arrives from Benetton.

Munster’s human in-tray is represented by hooker Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets) and prop Jack Aungier, once of Leinster and Connacht. Connacht have recruited South African prop Francois van Wyk (Bath) and head coach Stuart Lancaster has persuaded flanker Will Connors, outhalf Ciarán Frawley and props Jerry Cahir and Thomas Connolly to journey west.

Relatively speaking and sifting through the collective intake of the four provinces, it’s modest enough. The flip side is that significant numbers are also leaving with the majority being replaced by academy players graduating to senior contracts. There is also a sizeable in-take, between 40 and 45 of the best young players, joining the four provincial academies.

There’s still scope to fill NIQ (Non-Irish Qualified) positions on some of the rosters but even that’s trickier with the World Cup in Australia looming in the autumn of next year. Post-World Cup, there’s always plenty of play in the market as players look to cash in.

There’s an assertion that French clubs can reach for the chequebook whenever there is a lack of quality or depth in certain positions to bolster their squads. Toulouse have signed one of the stars of European rugby, Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello, for next season.

Their work in the transfer market is more modest to date, repatriating some of the players they had loaned out to other clubs, a popular model among French clubs to regular game time and match experience to promising young players.

British and Irish Lion Huw Jones is on his way to Toulon. Photograph: Matt King/Getty

Toulon, who reached the Champions Cup semi-final, have been more active, with former French centre Gaël Fickou, Scotland’s Huw Jones, backrow Judicaël Cancoriet and Fijian Sevens wing Apete Narogo arriving. Bordeaux’s headline signing is 27-year-old flanker Tom Willis from Saracens.

Tipperary-born outhalf Ben Healy has joined La Rochelle from Edinburgh via Newcastle. Head coach Ronan O’Gara has been more active than most in transfer terms, attracting South African secondrow Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), centre David Kriel (Bulls) and Samoan backrow Theo McFarland.

Elsewhere it’s Perpignan that have arguably the most eye-catching recruitment with All Blacks Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece, both Crusaders, joining Leinster and Ireland scrumhalf Luke McGrath as new arrivals for next season. Ross Byrne has also been linked with the French club.

The more modest financial outlay in recruitment can be attributed to the FFR overhauling and revamping their systems at underage level, one that has led to consistent triumphs at Under-20 level in World Cups.

At the start of the 2009-10 season, France’s Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR), the body that runs the country’s two top professional men’s divisions, introduced its Joueurs Issus des Filières de Formation (JIFF).

To qualify as JIFF, players must spend five years playing age-grade rugby at any Federation Rugby Française (FFR) affiliated club, or three seasons with a French professional club’s academy by age 23. Previously most of the starters in certain positions were overseas players, and French head coaches found slim pickings in finding those who played regularly in national competition.

That’s changed massively. There are still 13 non-JIFF slots available to each French club for compiling their squads. At this point there are few marquee signings and that also applies to the English Premiership. There is time and room for more comings and goings but for the Irish provinces there are fewer envious glances being cast towards England or France.

URC semi-finals:

Saturday

Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, 2.30pm

Leinster v Stormers, 5.30pm