‘Racially-motivated arson’ suspected at former Belfast gospel hall

The PSNI is investigating a fire at an old gospel hall on the Shankill Road. Photograph: Getty

A suspected “racially-motivated” arson attack in Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning is under investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to the fire at about 2.45am at an old gospel hall on the Shankill Road.

Police subsequently determined that the fire had been caused by “deliberate ignition” of the roof, with superintendent Finola Dornan describing the building as being “totally gutted by the blaze”.

Police said they were investigating the incident following a report of “racially-motivated arson”.

The building was out of use but had been bought by “legitimate business people who would have brought jobs to the local community,” Dornan said.

“As with any crime motivated by hate”, the PSNI will be providing them with an enhanced level of supervision, investigation and support, Dornan said.

Detectives have begun carrying out inquiries, and the local community will see a police presence on Saturday, she added.

“We do not underestimate the impact hate-related crimes have on victims, their families and wider communities.

“While we have a key role to play in tackling, preventing and supporting victims of hate incidents and hate crimes, this is a wider societal issue which cannot be resolved by policing alone.”