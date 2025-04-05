Leinster v Harlequins live score updates: Champions Cup

TEAM NEWS

HARLEQUINS

Harlequins are without wing Cadan Murley (foot), fullback Rodrigo Isgro (concussion) and Stephan Lewies (Achilles) as head coach Danny Wilson makes six changes to the side that lost 48-27 to Bath last weekend. England international and club captain Alex Dombrandt returns at number eight, while former Wales and Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny comes into the team.

Chandler Cunningham-South’s repositioning from his traditional home in the backrow to lock alongside Joe Launchbury shows that ‘Quins have prioritised athleticism and mobility while augmenting the poaching threat at the breakdown, an area in which they already excel. Jack Kenningham has pilfered more ball (21 steals) in the English Premiership than anyone else while team-mate Will Evans is not far behind (17).

England’s Marcus Smith might not be England head coach Steve Borthwick’s preferred choice in the 10 jersey but that’s not applicable at club level. He is the man that makes ‘Quins tick and the one that Leinster will have to shut down.

LEINSTER

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen plumped for Jamie Osborne on the right wing, a position he was due to play for Ireland against France, before James Lowe pulled up lame in the warm-up that day. Jordie Barrett is on the bench, Rabah Slimani wears the number three jersey, while Jack Conan starts at blindside flanker.

Here is what Cullen had to say about some of those decisions. “Those guys prepared together (for the French match) which gives you some level of confidence. It’s not like we are going out on a wing here and making our own calls.

“The Jack (Conan) dynamic, he was very good (in) the last two Champions Cup matches in terms of impact, La Rochelle in round three and Bath in round four. Him and RG (Snyman) came on after 45-minutes (of the Bath game) and made a big impact. He delivers that well.

“We have to respect some of the form that is coming off the back of the Six Nations. I thought Jack was excellent, and I thought that looked like a good combination for Ireland. That is the rationale there.

“Max (Deegan) started that (Bath) game at six, Ryan Baird started the La Rochelle game at six; Jack came off the bench in both those games. We have good options there. James (Ryan) would have been in the 23 earlier in the week,” a reference to a calf injury that will sideline the secondrow for a few weeks.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times rugby blog for today’s Champions Cup match between Leinster and Harlequins at Croke Park. John O’Sullivan here and I’ll be keeping you up to date before, during and after the game as will Johnny Watterson who will be writing the match report.

Leinster announced that they were about 56,000 tickets sold on Friday lunchtime and that weather permitting, and it has in terms of temperature if not sunshine, they might get a walk-up crowd that would take the attendance over the 60,000 mark.

The home side will carry the scars of three consecutive final Champions Cup defeats, twice to La Rochelle (2022, 2023), who face Munster this evening at the Stade Marcel Deflandre (5.30, Irish time), another match we will be blogging, and last season Leo Cullen side lost to Toulouse after extra time.

The fact that they have been within touching distance of winning all three matches makes the heartbreak that little bit more acute. The Leinster players and coaches though are a resilient bunch, working their way through a set of tricky pool fixtures to give them home advantage in the knockout stage of this season’s tournament if they continue to win.

It won’t be easy against a Harlequins side that have proved tough opponents when the two clubs have met in times past.

Paths to the Round of 16.

Leinster (W4 L0): beat Bristol Bears (a) 35-12; beat Clermont Auvergne (h) 15-7; beat La Rochelle (a) 16-14; beat Bath (h) 47-21.

Harlequins (W2 L2): lost to Racing 92 (a) 23-12; beat Stormers (h) 53-16; lost to Toulon (a) 33-21; beat Glasgow Warriors (h) 24-7.