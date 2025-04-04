Rugby Analysis: The stats say La Rochelle are no longer the sum of their parts

Ronan O'Gara: 'Fixing it isn’t as simple as you think. If it was it would be fixed by now! We’re leaking too many points is the crux of it.' Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/ via Getty Images

Given their pedigree, there arguably is never a good time to play La Rochelle.

That said, considering their current position in the Top 14, a legitimate question can be asked by those of a Munster persuasion. Since Ronan O’Gara joined the club, leading them to a pair of European titles, is this the best time to travel to Stade Marcel Deflandre?

Twenty games into the campaign, La Rochelle are currently 10th in the Top 14. They’ve won eight games, drawn one and lost 11. At the same stage last year, they were fifth with 10 wins. Before this season, the worst it’s been in the O’Gara era was 2022 when they were sixth after round 20. Before this, they had never reached this point in the season on the outside of playoff qualification.

Where has it all gone wrong?

Some chatter centres on a change of style of play, a desire to become more proficient with ball in hand rather than relying on a ferocious defence. There may well be an element of truth in that, but the numbers suggest the attack isn’t the biggest problem.

In last year’s Top 14, La Rochelle were top of the pile for average possession (52.7 per cent). Twenty rounds into this year’s competition, their figure of 51.4 per cent isn’t markedly different. In the pair of European Cup final victories over Leinster, they actually out-carried their rivals 138 to 72 and 144 to 76 respectively. La Rochelle have never been afraid to play with the ball.

The overall output, though, from this year to last has worsened. They ranked 10th in the league for total points scored at the end of the 2024 campaign. Now they rank second bottom – 13th. While the overall total diminishes, they have improved in some underlying metrics. Their ranking at this stage compared last year has improved in metres made (10th vs 12th), gainline breaks (8th vs 9th) and broken tackles (8th vs 12th).

All of which suggests a breakdown in attacking efficiency. In their nine games since the turn of the calendar year, they have only once recorded a figure of at least three points per 22 entry, generally the target for a good, efficient display.

The attack has got worse according to some numbers but improved in others. We don’t yet have a full picture. Defence is really where the backside has fallen out of it.

Just look at the scoreboard. Last year, La Rochelle conceded the fewest total points in the Top 14 (494). This year, with six rounds still to go, they have already allowed more points than in the entire previous campaign (503). Their formerly top-ranked defence now sits eighth for points conceded.

“Sometimes data becomes complicated but it’s as simple as that,” acknowledges O’Gara. “Fixing it isn’t as simple as you think. If it was it would be fixed by now! We’re leaking too many points is the crux of it.”

La Rochelle's Fijian flanker Levani Botia breaks away from Montpellier's French flanker Zach Mercer. Botia is one of a number of La Rochelle's senior players who have missed chunks of the season due to injury. Photograph: Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

Contrast La Rochelle’s attacking inefficiency with how other teams have fared. Four of their previous nine games have seen the opposition hit three points per 22 entry. Twice, La Rochelle have allowed them to creep over four. When defending inside their own 22, they’re struggling to stop other teams from scoring.

O’Gara may be struggling for answers, but he does offer one.

“You’re without internationals and you’ve a lot of injured players, so your squad is diluted,” he explains. “Some people know they’re playing every week. Once you have players who know that, it’s not really a good thing for competitiveness in your group.”

It’s easy for a poker player to bemoan his hand. O’Gara, though, does have somewhat of a point. The players who have formed the core of his multiple title-winning squad have not been regularly available.

Jonathan Danty has played just twice for La Rochelle in 2025. Gregory Alldritt impressed in the Six Nations but has played for O’Gara just three times since the turn of the year. Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow hasn’t featured since February 22nd. Levani Botia missed the whole month of February. Will Skelton has played just three times since Christmas.

Alldritt aside, these players are the wrong side of 30. But when they’ve played, they’ve still been effective. Per Opta, Danty’s dominant carry rate (60 vs 56.7 per cent) is better than Munster’s equivalent, Alex Nankivell. Botia, renowned for his jackal threat, has been effective at the same proportion of defensive breakdowns as Jack Willis (22.7 per cent), widely regarded as the world’s best poacher. Willis has clocked three times the amount of minutes as the Fijian.

All of which pushes back slightly against the narrative that La Rochelle are overly reliant on an ageing core. But are the absences down to the wear and tear of age?

O’Gara points to recruitment for next year offering a regeneration. Scrumhalf Nolann le Garrec and exciting Georgian fullback Davit Niniashvili will plug gaps. But there has already been an injection of youth in the forward pack. Oscar Jegou (21) and Paul Boudehent (25) impressed in the Six Nations. Of the last nine La Rochelle games, Jegou has played five, Boudehent four and he’ll miss this weekend through injury.

Tidy narratives often suggest that a coach’s voice can quickly become stale in a high-performance environment. O’Gara himself is more than aware of that challenge but backs himself to evolve.

None of which discounts the original proposition. In all their years of success since O’Gara joined in 2019, statistically speaking, this is the best time to play La Rochelle. The prospect of busting the numbers, leaning on experience in a bid to rescue their season, makes Saturday’s contest all the more intriguing.