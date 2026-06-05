Celtic to confirm appointment of Martin O’Neill after Robbie Keane backlash

Celtic are expected to confirm the appointment of Martin O’Neill as the club’s permanent manager after the 74-year-old agreed a one-year contract to remain in Glasgow. O’Neill led Celtic to the domestic double during the second of two interim spells he undertook this season.

Robbie Keane had been prominent in the thoughts of the Celtic hierarchy and held talks with Dermot Desmond, the club’s principal shareholder, earlier this week. But the potential appointment of Keane was met with a furious backlash by an element of the Celtic support, who objected to his managerial spell in Israel. Keane was in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv before switching to Hungary and Ferencvaros, from whom he resigned at the end of May.

O’Neill had sought time to consider his position after the Scottish Cup final win over Dunfermline. However, the sense always was that the Northern Irishman would be keen on the role on a longer-term basis. It is understood his deal will include the option for a second year. Remarkably, it comes 26 years after Desmond first coaxed O’Neill to Celtic from Leicester. That first spell proved hugely successful, with Celtic winning three Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups under the former midfielder, as well as reaching the 2003 Uefa Cup final, which they lost to José Mourinho’s Porto.

O’Neill stepped in on a short-term basis after Brendan Rodgers resigned last October. Wilfried Nancy duly replaced O’Neill, with the Frenchman’s disastrous tenure lasting a mere eight games. O’Neill returned to successfully defend Celtic’s Premiership title. – Guardian