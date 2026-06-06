Leinster SFC hurling final live updates: Follow the action as Dublin play Galway

Leinster SHC final: Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6pm [Live, RTÉ2]

Other fixtures and results

Joe McDonagh Cup final: Carlow 1-7 Laois 0-13 HT, Croke Park, 3.45pm

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final: Fermanagh v New York, Brewster Park, 3pm

Tailteann Cup Round 3: London 0-16 Sligo 2-16, McGovern Park FT; Leitrim 1-12 Wexford 0-20, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada FT; Wicklow v Tipperary, Echelon Park, 5pm; Longford v Down, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm - GAA+

Our Senior Hurling panel to take on Galway in the Leinster Final on Saturday at Croke Park 👕🔥#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/fScj16Z2wM — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 4, 2026

TEAM NEWS



The Galway Senior Hurling team to face Dublin in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final is announced!



GAILLIMH V ÁTH CLIATH

📍Croke Park

🗓️Saturday 6th June 2026

🕓6.00pm

📻Radio Commentary on Galway Bay FM and RnaG Spórt

📺RTE



Buy Match Tickets in advance🎟… pic.twitter.com/vKYtns0ftC — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) June 5, 2026

Hello, and welcome to The Irish Times live GAA blog featuring the headline game of the afternoon – the Leinster hurling final in Croke Park between Dublin and Galway. Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6.0pm. Carlow also play Laois in the curtain-raiser that is the Joe McDonagh Cup final. The prize there is a place in the Leinster hurling championship next year. There is also Tailteann Cup football around the country.

Here’s how the two teams were selected earlier this week

Dublin: Eddie Gibbons; Paddy Doyle, Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Conor Burke; Brian Hayes, Conor Donohoe; Fergal Whitely, Dónal Burke, Darragh Power, Cian O’Sullivan, John Hetherton, Conal Ó Riain.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Ronan Glennon, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey, Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Gavin Lee, Tiernan Killeen, Cian Daniels, Thomas Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Darragh Neary, Jason Rabbitte, Conor Whelan, Aaron Niland.