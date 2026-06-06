Gaelic Games

Leinster SFC hurling final live updates: Follow the action as Dublin play Galway

The Dubs are looking for their first title in 13 years at Croke Park

Dublin’s Conor McHugh and Galway’s Colm Molloy. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho
Dublin’s Conor McHugh and Galway’s Colm Molloy. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan's picture
Ian O'Riordan
Sat Jun 06 2026 - 16:31

Leinster SHC final: Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6pm [Live, RTÉ2]

Other fixtures and results

Joe McDonagh Cup final: Carlow 1-7 Laois 0-13 HT, Croke Park, 3.45pm

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final: Fermanagh v New York, Brewster Park, 3pm

Tailteann Cup Round 3: London 0-16 Sligo 2-16, McGovern Park FT; Leitrim 1-12 Wexford 0-20, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada FT; Wicklow v Tipperary, Echelon Park, 5pm; Longford v Down, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm - GAA+

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Hello, and welcome to The Irish Times live GAA blog featuring the headline game of the afternoon – the Leinster hurling final in Croke Park between Dublin and Galway. Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6.0pm. Carlow also play Laois in the curtain-raiser that is the Joe McDonagh Cup final. The prize there is a place in the Leinster hurling championship next year. There is also Tailteann Cup football around the country.

Here’s how the two teams were selected earlier this week

Dublin: Eddie Gibbons; Paddy Doyle, Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Conor Burke; Brian Hayes, Conor Donohoe; Fergal Whitely, Dónal Burke, Darragh Power, Cian O’Sullivan, John Hetherton, Conal Ó Riain.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Ronan Glennon, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey, Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Gavin Lee, Tiernan Killeen, Cian Daniels, Thomas Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Darragh Neary, Jason Rabbitte, Conor Whelan, Aaron Niland.

Leinster Hurling ChampionshipHurling ChampionshipDublin GAAGalway GAA