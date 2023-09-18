The Offload: Sharp support play yet another dimension to Ireland’s game

Slick build-up play gilds Sexton’s try

If ever a moment encapsulated the growth of Irish rugby in the Joe Schmidt-Andy Farrell era, it was Johnny Sexton’s try on Saturday evening during Ireland’s victory over Tonga.

That the score was Sexton’s record-breaking moment, securing his place atop Ireland’s scoring charts, has been dealt with in depth. But the intricate build-up play reveals much about Ireland’s attacking growth.

The ploy of the first receiver exposing the over-eager guard alongside a ruck with an inside pass is now very familiar to Irish rugby viewers. The most famous early instalment of the move came in 2012 when Leinster beat Clermont away in a Heineken Cup semi-final. Joe Schmidt’s strike play that day saw hooker Richardt Strauss feed Rob Kearney on the inside, setting up an infamous score for Cian Healy.

The move has been used since by Ireland under both Schmidt and Farrell, notably for a Jacob Stockdale score away to Scotland in 2015 and at home to France in this year’s Six Nations.

This time around, Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt added a new development to the play, using scrumhalf Conor Murray as the first receiver pivot to give the killer pass, rather than have him at the base of the ruck.

Alongside that subtle role shift, Irish Times columnist Gordon D’Arcy — who was on the pitch when the play was used in 2012 in France — notes another difference 11 years on. “That was pre-prescribed,” he said of Schmidt’s iteration of the play on The Irish Times’ post-match Twitter space.

“It was, ‘You go here, you go to this ruck’. It was, ‘Don’t think, do’. That brought a lot of psychological safety for a lot of players, they knew they couldn’t make a mistake if they went to where they were supposed to be. I don’t think this [Farrell and Catt’s attack] is as rigid.”

In other words, more runners, options and, crucially, decisions are offered to today’s players. Schmidt’s playbook and Farrell’s philosophy of empowering players is once again gelling nicely.

Lima Sopoaga of Samoa has appealed for the return of his beloved kicking tee. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Time to return favoured tee

Spare a thought for Samoan outhalf Lima Sopoaga. The former All Black, one of the beneficiaries of World Rugby’s recent law change that allowed for switching nationalities, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to appeal for the return of his trusted kicking tee after Manu Samoa’s 43-10 win over Chile in Bordeaux.

Sopoaga, who earned 16 New Zealand caps in a previous international life, scored one conversion off the bench during his side’s victory. The 32-year-old said that he has used the same tee since the age of 14. The trusty kicking aide has seen nearly 2,000 points struck off it over the course of a 13-year professional career.

The tee’s sentimental value prompted Sopoaga to offer to pay for its safe return after it went missing following Saturday’s match. The former Wasps outhalf believes that whoever did take the tee did not do so by mistake.

“Could whoever took my goal-kicking tee from the field please give it back to me,” said Sopoaga on social media. “I’ll even pay you for it. I’ve had it since I was 14 years old. I left eye drops with it … came back to get them but only the eye drops were there.”

World Rugby did not respond when asked if they are launching an investigation, but their chief communications officer Dominic Rumbles took to Twitter to promise some merchandise for whoever brings an end to teegate.

Seán O’Brien’s belated Tullow return

One year after being told he couldn’t play for his hometown club for player safety reasons, Seán O’Brien made his belated return for Tullow FC in their victory over Suttonians on Saturday.

The former Leinster, Ireland and Lions backrow lined out at 10 for the Co Carlow club but did see yellow in the second half for a high tackle, according to the club’s social media account.

Just over 12 months ago, at a hearing in front of the Leinster Branch, Tullow had an application to receive special dispensation for O’Brien to play for them rejected. Under the branch’s rules, players who have played professional rugby within the last two years cannot line out in a junior league. Tullow last year played in Leinster Division 1B, now promoted to 1A for this campaign, but both are junior competitions.

Tullow's Sean O'Brien is sin-binned for a high tackle against Suttonians. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

However, earlier this summer, Tullow tried again and this time permission was granted for O’Brien to play, even though he has only spent one season away from the professional game.

“It’s a tough, tough league and we have a lot of lads who will learn a lot from playing the likes of them who have a lot of good players at a good level,” said O’Brien to the Carlow Nationalist after Tullow’s 33-20 win, their first outing since being promoted.

“Even for myself, I’m just learning about this league. It’s different, it’s all new so it’s great for us. We got promotion last year and we want to put our best foot forward and make a stab at it.”

In numbers

2 — Tries scored by Heather Kennedy as Ballincolig kicked off their women’s AIL campaign with victory over Galwegians in round one.

In quotes

"At the end of the day, most of our guys are amateur, we don't play professional. It's such a big moment to be standing here.



"We just want to inspire young kids to start playing rugby."



“I’m not sure if you are aware but most of these guys are amateur, we don’t play rugby professionally.” — Portugal captain Tomás Appleton reminding everyone of the resource gap between his side and Wales after avoiding a drubbing in a 28-8 defeat.