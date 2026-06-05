Andy Farrell signs contract extension with IRFU through to 2031 World Cup

Andy Farrell has agreed a contract extension to his role as Ireland head coach that will take him up to the conclusion of the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA. His current agreement was due to expire after next year’s global tournament in Australia, so to lock down his future for a further four years is a significant coup for the IRFU.

He joined the Irish coaching team under Joe Schmidt in 2016 and took over the head coaching position from the New Zealander after the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Farrell’s tenure has been conspicuously successful winning a Grand Slam, two Six Nations titles, a Test triumph series in New Zealand and drawing a series in South Africa.

He coached the Lions to the 2-1 Test series win in Australia. The union released a statement outlining that “Farrell, who has overseen a period of sustained success and evolution since taking on the role, will now lead Ireland into the next two Rugby World Cup cycles, providing continuity, stability, and long-term strategic direction for the Ireland men’s team.”

The 51-year-old is a hugely popular figure with the players and his track record in Test rugby requires no embellishment. Farrell expressed his pride in extending his tenure and his belief in the future of Irish rugby: “I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Irish Rugby.

“It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and staff, and to represent the supporters whose passion and unwavering support drive this team forward and inspire us every time we take the field.

“What excites me most is the increasing strength and investment in pathways and the quality of talent coming through. There is a real confidence in the system that has been built across the provinces and age-grade programmes, and I believe with sustained effort that the best is yet to come.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys underlined the importance of continuity in the role: “Andy’s contract extension is a key investment in the long-term success of the Ireland men’s national team.

“Since taking the head coach position, Andy’s leadership has established a clear performance vision for the team, driven consistently high standards and built an environment where players and staff can thrive at the highest level of the international game.

“This commitment to Irish rugby gives us real confidence as we look ahead and allows us to keep developing our playing group, strengthen our high-performance systems, and ensure alignment from the pathway right through to the senior team. Above all, it provides a stable platform to keep Irish rugby competing with the very best in the world over the coming years.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “We are delighted to secure Andy through to 2031. He is a truly world-class coach and an exceptional leader who has helped shape Ireland as one of the most exciting and consistent teams in the world.

“His impact reaches far beyond what we see on the pitch - he has instilled a deep sense of pride, connection, inspiration and belief across Irish Rugby, creating a culture that truly unites players and supporters and one that Irish fans at home and across the globe feel incredibly proud to stand behind.

“Ensuring Andy’s long-term future with us is a hugely positive step for Irish Rugby as we continue to grow the game and strive for sustained success on the international stage.”