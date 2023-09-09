Rugby World Cup live - Ireland vs Romania

Key reading

- Ireland struggled against underdogs in 2007. They need to beat Romania soundly

- Ireland looking to make statement in Rugby World Cup opener against Romania

- Matt Williams: Future of rugby at stake unless we learn from past scrum horrors

- David McWilliams: The economic transformation of Irish rugby has been phenomenal

- Malachy Clerkin: Please, rugby. Don’t ruin the Rugby World Cup for the rest of us

The Romanian lineup can be found here. There’s one particularly familiar face in the centres. Jason Tomane lines out for the Oaks at 13. His brother is none other than Australian international Joe Tomane, who had a recent stint in the blue of Leinster.

🇹🇩🇮🇪 #Stejarii care vor înfrunta @IrishRugby în prima partidă de la Cupa Mondială de Rugby.



📍 Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

🗓️ 9 septembrie 🕐 16:30

📺 Digi Sport 1#RugbyRomania #RWC2023 #FortaBinelui pic.twitter.com/Lew104zOuL — Rugby Romania (@RugbyRomania) September 7, 2023

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong side for today, albeit it is not a fully-fledged first choice XV. Johnny Sexton plays for the first time since the Grand Slam decider on St Patrick’s weekend, injury and then suspension ruling the Ireland captain out until today. He leads out a strong backline with the likes of Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park all involved. The only surprise? No Mack Hansen. Keith Earls starts ahead of him, with Hansen not even in the 23.

Up front, Joe McCarthy has earned a start after his bruising performances in the warm-up games. Interestingly, Tadhg Beirne shifts to the backrow as Peter O’Mahony lines out at openside. Reigning World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier is on the bench. Rob Herring starts at hooker in place of the injured Dan Sheehan.

Our line up for Saturday's Rugby World Cup opener in Bordeaux! 💪#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 7, 2023

Good afternoon all and welcome to today’s Rugby World Cup action. Ireland get their campaign underway at the Stade de Bordeaux against Pool B minnows Romania. Nathan here (@nathanrjohns) to guide you through all the build-up and match action as it happens.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm but we will be bringing you all the team news and previewing the match as we build up to Ireland’s heavily-anticipated entry to the global showpiece.