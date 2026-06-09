Former Ulster and Ireland fullback Jared Payne joins Munster coaching set-up

Former Ulster and Ireland fullback Jared Payne has joined the Munster coaching team on a two-year deal. The New Zealander joins new forwards coach Jimmy Duffy and Mossy Lawler, who agreed a two-year contract extension, as part of Clayton McMillan’s backroom team.

Munster’s attack and backline coaching responsibilities will be shared by Payne and Lawler. Payne won 20 caps for Ireland before retiring in 2018 at the age of 32 due to injury. He immediately transitioned into coaching and was appointed defence coach at Ulster from 2018 to 2022 before moving to Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne for the 2022/23 season.

He has spent the past three years on Dwayne Peel’s coaching team at the Scarlets, initially joining as backs and attack coach before later overseeing the defence duties. He enjoyed an illustrious playing career that saw him line out for the Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues in Super Rugby before moving to Ireland in 2011.

Payne played for Ulster for seven years and made his Ireland debut in November 2014 before lining out for the British & Irish Lions in 2017.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be joining Munster Rugby. Munster is a club with a proud history, strong values and a special connection with its supporters and community. As a family, we’re excited to become part of that.

“There is a huge amount of ambition across the club and I’m looking forward to working alongside the players and staff to help move the club forward. There is a lot to be excited about, and I can’t wait to get started.”

McMillan said: “Jared brings wide-ranging skills, having played and coached extensively in Ireland for 11 years as well as experiences in New Zealand, France and Wales.

“Over this time, he has coached both sides of the ball and developed an excellent reputation for empowering players and assisting them to fulfil their potential. I look forward to Jared and his family joining the club.

“I’m equally delighted that Mossy has extended his contract. The attack portfolio is vast, and I have always had the view that it is a two-person job. There is accountability to bring a higher level of detail to their respective areas of responsibility within our attack framework, and I believe that in Mossy and Jared, we have two innovative and detailed coaches who will work outstandingly well together.”