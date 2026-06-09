James Lowe confirms he will leave Leinster at end of season

James Lowe has confirmed he will leave Leinster at the end of the season, ending a nine-year spell in Irish rugby.

The Irish Times reported last month that a wrangle between the province and the IRFU was at the heart of the winger receiving a much reduced one-year contract extension, which in turn led him to move elsewhere.

Lowe is expected to Japan, where he is set to join Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

“I find it difficult to put into words what Ireland means to me,” Lowe said in a statement on social media.

“It’s become so much more than a place of work. It’s become our home.

“This country has not only shaped me, it has shaped my career, our family, and given us friendships that we will have for the rest of our lives.

“When I first arrived in Ireland, I had no idea what I was getting into. I was extremely naive and full of excitement, not knowing where this journey would take me.

“I just had a point to prove.

“You welcomed me, you accepted me, and this journey has been nothing short of amazing.”

“Leinster Rugby, you took a punt on me many moons ago and I think we both got more than we bargained for.

“I didn’t understand what representing this club meant, but now I get it.

“It’s been some craic. The highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. It has been an honour to represent this club.

“Last but definitely not least, to Irish Rugby. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you. I can’t put into words what this means.

“All I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was play international rugby. You trusted me, and to represent you 45 times is the greatest honour of my life.

“I never took it for granted. I understood the criticism that would follow, but I want you to know that every time I pulled on that jersey it filled me with an immense amount of pride.

“Unfortunately, not everyone gets their fairytale ending. This decision comes with a heavy heart.”

With 71 tries in 101 appearances, Lowe leaves as Leinster’s record try-scorer.

From New Zealand, Lowe qualified to play for Ireland through the three-year residency ruling, making his debut against Wales during the Autumn Nations Cup in November 2020. Over the last six seasons Lowe went to become an integral part of the national side, but is now set to miss the 2027 World Cup.

The IRFU have introduced a number of changes to its contractual system, and next season the provinces will have to increase their contribution towards central contracts from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

It also appears the union were unwilling to offer Lowe a top-up as a PONI (player of national interest), as they had done with Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray in order to extend their time with Munster after coming off central contracts.