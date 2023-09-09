Ireland 82 Romania 8: How the Irish players rated in their Rugby World Cup opener

Ireland's Peter O’Mahony scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

15 Hugo Keenan

As ever, good mazy runs from out of defence and always looking to trigger something from deep. A misplaced kick but excellent. Rating: 7

14 Keith Earls

Mix up with Sexton through ball at the beginning leading to Romanian try. Didn’t get cleans hands and clean air to really have a go. Rating: 6

13 Garry Ringrose

Some impressive passing from the outside centre in the early stages. Another of the Irish players that looked lively in stifling heat. Rating: 7

12 Bundee Aki

Looked excited and alive from the beginning. Good hand off leading to Gibson-Park try, hand a hand in Sexton’s and scored himself. Rating: 8

11 James Lowe

A quiet game by his standards. Didn’t get on the ball going forward as often he normally does and not quite as busy as he can be. Rating: 6

Johnny Sexton on his way to scoring Ireland's fifth try against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

10 Johnny Sexton

Gave a bit of everything. A miskicked start and restart, a poor option to kick through for Earls but drove the team and scored two tries. Rating: 7

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Scored a useful try and his wispy play triggered several offensive Irish moves. Another good shift from the scrumhalf. Rating: 7

1 Andrew Porter

As always a lot of unseen work, making the hard yards in tough 33 degree playing conditions and tackling around the park. Rating: 7

2 Rob Herring

Worked hard to get ball in hand and made yards when he saw opportunity. The try was just reward for an active 50 minutes. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Solid start to his World Cup. Did the donkey work when required to do so and was steady against a team that likes to scrum. Rating: 7

4 Joe McCarthy

A sound performance for the young player. Showed some athletic touches and almost muscled over for a first-half try, then did in the second half. Rating: 7

5 James Ryan

Strong in the lineout and around the park with typical impact. A good shift until he was replaced midway through the second half. Rating: 7

6 Tadhg Beirne

Line disrupter, try scorer and general all-round ball player, especially in the first half with a try to show for a lot of hard work. Rating: 8

7 Peter O’Mahony

Nicely taken tries in the second half and worked hard around the park playing at openside instead of his normal six. Rating: 8

8 Caelan Doris

First real raking run came at the end of the first half. He has athleticism but was only on show in spurts this time out. Rating: 7

Replacements

Ireland didn’t drop in tempo when the bench appeared in the second half and went on to build the points which could be important later. Rating: 7

Coach

Andy Farrell got a lot of players on to the pitch and gave Sexton a decent run where he shook off some rust. Got to be pleased breaking the 80-point mark. Rating: 8