LIVE Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Craig Casey makes his first Six Nations start this afternoon. Gerry Thornley looks back at the young scrumhalf‘s career to date…

A look back at Gordon D’Arcy’s column from midweek…

“Saturday’s game doesn’t operate in a vacuum, it has context for the Six Nations, the World Cup and the inner workings of the squad, in terms of the pecking order.”

Ireland have won the last dozen meetings since losing here a decade ago, the last three by an average of 51-11, yet this Azzurri side do not look as ripe for the plucking, and the 22-point handicap looks a little steep in Ireland’s favour.

Here’s an all you need to know guide for Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, kick-off 2.15pm...

STARTING TEAMS

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster, capt); Caelan Doris (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).

ITALY: Ange Capuozzo; Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan.

Hello and welcome... Ireland take on Italy this afternoon in Rome, with Andy Farrell’s team looking to make it three Six Nations wins from three. It’s an opportunity too for the six players who come into the team from the win over France, some due to injury and the others in rotation. World Cup squad and starting places are up for grabs. So lots to play for, and after Italy’s encouraging start to the championship, there’s no room for complacency.

We'll keep you up to date with all the match build up and action as it unfolds.