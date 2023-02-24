Italy v Ireland: Stuart McCloskey replaces injured Garry Ringrose for Rome encounter

Stuart McCloskey has been called into the Ireland team for the game against Italy after Garry Ringrose dropped out through injury. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Garry Ringrose will have to wait to earn his 50th cap after the Leinster centre was ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, with Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey coming in to join Bundee Aki in midfield.

The Ulster centre will win his 12th cap in Rome, with Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien called up to the bench.

Ringrose picked up a calf injury in the win over France a fortnight ago that he failed to fully recover from and he will sit out the Italy game along with Johnny Sexton with an eye on the final two games of the Six Nations, away to Scotland and at home to England.

IRELAND (v Italy): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster, capt), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).