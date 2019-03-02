Winx notches up a world record 23rd Group One win

Winx extended her winning streak to 31 on Saturday with victory in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick.

In the process, the Chris Waller-trained wonder mare made it a world record 23rd Group One win.

Racing in fourth as Happy Clapper blazed a trail up front at a sizeable advantage, Hugh Bowman never appeared duly panicked as he gradually went in pursuit on the hot favourite.

Just about on terms a furlong out, Winx went through the gears to lead with half a furlong to run and was comfortably on top at the line.

Bowman said: “There was no way Happy Clapper was going to be able to keep sustain that speed, and I knew when she balanced up she’d home in and reel him in. Although I was pushing her, she did it with relative ease.”