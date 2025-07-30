Top amateur jockey Derek O’Connor aiming for Galway Plate glory on Anyway

Inothewayurthinkin ridden by Derek O'Connor on their way to winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys Handicap Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

His name might be nondescript but Anyway can still insert it on to the coveted Tote Galway Plate roll of honour on Wednesday evening.

More evocatively titled rivals such as Down Memory Lane and Nurburgring are also among the maximum 20-strong field for the summer’s steeplechase highlight, off at 6.40pm and live on RTÉ.

But the big-race answer to what’s in a name didn’t stop a rosy outcome for the inelegantly named Inothewayurthinkin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Nor did it stop Aidan O’Brien winning the Oaks in 2012 with Was.

Only the subsequent Grade One winner Caldwell Potter prevented Anyway from pulling off a 125-1 upset at Cheltenham in March for his Cork trainer Ken Budds.

His only start since then yielded a first win over fences at Kilbeggan last month and he will be ridden for the first time by top amateur Derek O’Connor, who memorably rode Inothewayurthinkin to win a Kim Muir at Cheltenham in 2024.

O’Connor will concede nothing to top professional rivals that include the former British champion jockey Harry Cobden. He flies in to team up with the dual-Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty, while Paul Townend has opted for Adamantly Chosen from a Willie Mullins trio.

Gordon Elliott dominates the race numerically as he pursues a record fifth victory in the historic €270,000 highlight with seven runners. Bookmakers reckon Down Memory Lane will be Elliott’s number one, but Jack Kennedy will also fancy his chances on Three Card Brag.

Nurburgring has been popular in ante-post betting as Joseph O’Brien’s runner zeros in on a rare double.

JJ Slevin got HRI’s Ride of the Year prize for his initiative at the start on Nurburgring in last year’s Galway Hurdle. The road is open to pulling off a big festival double, last achieved by Ansar. He won the Hurdle in 2001 and landed the Plate back-to-back in 2004-05.

If Anyway would be a popular local success for his Galway-based jockey, so too would a win for the high-class hurdler Buddy One, representing Paul and Jack Gilligan. He is a course and distance winner and had an ideal warm-up when successful on the flat nine days ago.

Jesse Evans lines up here rather than having a fifth attempt at Thursday’s big Hurdle, while Emmet Mullins relies on Sea Music. When the race is run, all the opposition may have left to say is ‘Anyway’.

Racing opens up with the Ebor favourite Hipop De Loire getting an unusual prep for the upcoming big York handicap in a maiden hurdle. Arctic Gale is likely to also figure closely in another handicap over flights.

Dermot Weld’s Sujet looked a transformed proposition after being gelded when scoring impressively at the Curragh on Derby day. A 10lb hike may not prevent him following up in a mile handicap.

Last Ammo’s only career win came in the concluding two-mile handicap in 2023. He’s back for another crack at the race off a similar mark.