Friday's Dundalk card abandoned after two races due to medical emergency
A man, reported to be part of the IHRB’s security team, fell ill in the parade ring
Racing was abandoned after two races at Dundalk on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Racing at Dundalk on Friday night had to be abandoned after two races due to a serious medical emergency.
A man fell ill in the parade ring and after being attended to for some time was taken by ambulance to hospital in Drogheda.
He is reported to be a member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s security team.
A statement issued by the IHRB said: “Due to a serious medical incident at Dundalk this evening's racing has been abandoned.”