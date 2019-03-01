Friday's Dundalk card abandoned after two races due to medical emergency

A man, reported to be part of the IHRB’s security team, fell ill in the parade ring

Racing was abandoned after two races at Dundalk on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Racing at Dundalk on Friday night had to be abandoned after two races due to a serious medical emergency.

A man fell ill in the parade ring and after being attended to for some time was taken by ambulance to hospital in Drogheda.

He is reported to be a member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s security team.

A statement issued by the IHRB said: “Due to a serious medical incident at Dundalk this evening's racing has been abandoned.”

