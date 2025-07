The scene on Capel Street following the incident on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A man is due to appear in court on Thursday charged in connection with the stabbing of a member of An Garda Síochána in Dublin on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Capel Street on Tuesday evening.

The officer, who was on routine patrol in the city, suffered puncture wounds to his side. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement on Thursday, An Garda Síochána said the man had been charged and would appear in court later.

More to follow ...