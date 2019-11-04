Tuesday’s Fairyhouse card abandoned due to waterlogged track

Over 30mm of rain fell on Monday morning and more is forecast

Tuesday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Tuesday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Tuesday’s quality card at Fairyhouse has been cancelled because of a waterlogged track.

The National Hunt fixture was due to stage the reappearance of Henry de Bromhead’s Grade One-winning mare Honeysuckle, who was set to put her unbeaten record on the line in the two-and-a-half-mile www.fairyhouse.ie Hurdle.

However, with the course currently unfit for racing and no prospect of significant improvement, officials have been left with no option but to call off proceedings.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board posted on Twitter: “Following a further 30mm of rain since this morning and with rain currently falling and more expected through tonight, the Fairyhouse fixture scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.”

Also due to run at Fairyhouse was Gordon Elliott’s potential future star Andy Dufresne.

Bought for €380,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old could not have been more impressive when making a successful debut under rules in a Down Royal bumper in late January.

Andy Dufresne is quoted for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Ballymore and the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March – and had been set to kick off his jumping career under rules over two and a half miles in the Fairyhouse Easter Saturday Maiden Hurdle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.