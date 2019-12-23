Tom Queally set to ride over jumps at Limerick on St Stephen's Day

A former champion apprentice, he has ridden numerous Group One winners

Frankel, ridden by Tom Queally, goes clear in the final furlong of the Champions Stakes to win his 14th and final race during the Qipco Champions Day meeting at Ascot racecourse in October 2012. Photograph: Getty Images

Tom Queally, the jockey who rode the great flat champion Frankel to all 14 victories in his unbeaten career, is set to ride over jumps at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.

The 35 year rider rides in two hurdle races for his father, Derek, who trains both Allannah’s Gold and Bee A Beneficiary.

Queally, a former champion apprentice in both Ireland and Britain, has ridden numerous Group One winners in his career although inevitably is best known for his partnership with Frankel.

The Henry Cecil trained star was a champion during each of his three seasons racing between 2010-12.

Other top-flight winners Queally has ridden include top sprinter The Tin Man and the prolific mare Midday.

Success has become more rare in recent years and he has had just 15 winners on the flat in Britain in 2019. Queally had a couple of National Hunt winners in Britain earlier in his career.

