Smooth return to racing in Britain gives hope going forward

Zodiakos is assured of a footnote in racing history when winning the first race held in Britain after a 76-day gap due to the coronavirus emergency.

The otherwise undistinguished Roger Fell-trained 22-1 outsider beat his better fancied stable companion Al Ozzdi in a handicap sprint held at Newcastle on Monday.

A contest that ordinarily would barely rate a mention this time took place in a context of a resumption of the first major sporting action seen in these islands for 10 weeks.

At the end of nine other races held in unprecedented health and safety conditions behind closed doors, the overall verdict on proceedings appeared to be generally favourable.

Concerns about social distancing in relation to stalls handlers in particular were reflected in a number of horses being withdrawn from races after proving reluctant to enter the stalls.

Otherwise however there seemed to be broad satisfaction at how Covid-19 public health precautions worked out.

Zodiakos was ridden by jockey James Sullivan who like all the riders sported a face-mask.

“In this heat today, riding in the mask, it is very warm and after pulling up I pulled it down a little just to get a few breaths in.

“It wasn’t too bad though. It’s manageable and it’s the sort of thing that in a week you won’t even notice it,” Sullivan reported.

11-week gap

Racing stopped in Britain on St Patrick’s Day but continued behind closed doors in Ireland for another week.

It means there will have been an 11-week gap as well when the sport resumes here next Monday at Naas.

Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive welcomed the return of action in England and said it reflects a broader trend throughout Europe.

“I think they started in Italy last week and start in Spain this week as well so it is getting going right across Europe,” Brian Kavanagh said.

“It’s great to see them (in Britain) starting again. It’s our biggest market for horses. A lot of our breeders depend on the British racing scene,” he added.

Considering the impact of Covid-19 on countries such as Italy and Britain, Kavanagh rejected any suggestion that racing here in Ireland was resuming comparatively late.

“The government has operated the pandemic on a phased basis. If you ask me if I’d prefer to live over in Spain, Italy or the UK, I know what the answer will be.

“Britain has been off for 11 weeks. That will be exactly the same length we will have had,” he said.

Ahead of next Monday’s resumption in Ireland the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has confirmed that extensive watering is taking place at a number of tracks.