US attacks on Iran: explosions heard in Gulf cities as conflict spreads to Lebanon

Main Points

The US and Israel are continuing to strike at targets in Iran

The US said three service members have been killed in action and five “seriously wounded”

US president Donald Trump says the US military campaign could last weeks

In Iran, the toll from a missile strike on a girls’ school has risen to 165, state media reported

Nine people have reportedly been killed in a strike in central Israel

Israel and Hizbullah in Lebanon have been exchanging fire

Global oil prices jumped when markets opened on Monday

Irish citizens in Gulf region are urged to register with Department of Foreign Affairs

Key Reads

Hundreds more flights cancelled in worst travel chaos since Covid

Hundreds more flights were cancelled today, extending the turmoil in global air travel caused by the US-Israel war on Iran, with hundreds of thousands of passengers already stranded.

Leading airline stocks came under pressure after days of disruption, with Donald Trump indicating that the US military action could last another four weeks.

Major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai – the world’s busiest international hub – closed for a third consecutive day amid the most acute aviation shock since the Covid-19 pandemic paralysed the industry.

Dublin Airport has warned that further disruption is possible over the coming days and has advised passengers to contact their airline.

A number of flights between Dubai and Dublin were cancelled on Sunday.

Death toll rises as strikes continue

Waves of Israeli and US air strikes hit Iran on Sunday, a day after the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, writes Mark Weiss.

Israelis spent the day running to protected spaces as Iran responded with missile barrages and sirens sounded every few hours across the country. Iran also targeted pro-American Gulf Arab states with missile and drone attacks.

Sunday’s attacks on Iran focused on headquarters and compounds of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij paramilitary force, the bodies primarily responsible for the recent brutal suppression of anti-regime protesters. A video image was released of a drone attack on a Basij motorcycle unit on the streets of Tehran.

Iran fires missiles at Israel and Gulf cities

Loud explosions were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama as well as in Jerusalem this morning as Tehran pressed into a third day of strikes against Israel and Gulf neighbours in response to the US-Israeli attacks.

Agence France-Presse reported several loud blasts being heard in the Qatari and Bahraini capitals, as well as in the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city.

The Israeli air force said on X a short while ago that missiles had been launched from Iran towards Israel and defence systems were operating to intercept them.

The post also said it had directed the public via mobile phones in relevant areas to go to “protected spaces” and stay until further notice. - Guardian