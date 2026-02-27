Willie Mullins 5/1 to saddle record number of winners at Cheltenham

The upcoming Cheltenham Festival is being billed as the most open for years, although bookmakers seem to believe the old order will still apply with Willie Mullins only 5/1 to notch his best tally of winners ever there.

The record-breaking Irishman is an all but unbackable 1/5 shot to be crowned top trainer at jump racing’s biggest week of the year for a 13th time.

Last year’s haul of 10 winners matched his 2022 record total for a single week and saw him match the entire British-trained tally on his own. Mullins has 113 Cheltenham winners in all, his nearest rival being Nicky Henderson on 75.

Across the Irish Sea hopes are high that a resurgent home team can start to fight back against Ireland’s festival domination while Gordon Elliott’s lead in Ireland’s trainers’ championship reflects his upswing in fortunes this season.

A comparative lull in Mullins’ fortunes towards the end of 2025 has at times left him playing catch-up at home, but a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight suggests he could be timing his Cheltenham challenge just right.

He is a 5/1 shot with Powers to saddle 11 or more winners across the 28 races up for grabs. He is even shorter to outscore Britain on his own, a feat he managed in 2021 when his six winners beat the entire home team by one.

Although decisions on whether his star mare Lossiemouth lines up for the Champion Hurdle, or Fact To File supplemented into the Gold Cup, are likely to be left until as late as possiblem Mullins followers can depend on him once again having up to 80 runners across the four days.

Trainer Willie Mullins after winning the December Hurdle at Leopardstown with Lossiemouth. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There are a handful of Closutton runners at this weekend’s sole Irish fixture in Navan on Saturday. The track passed an early afternoon inspection on Friday, although conditions will be heavy for a card featuring the Grade Two Boyle Sports Webster Cup.

Four runners are split evenly between Mullins and Elliott as each strives for the majority of the €45,000 prize-fund. Elliott’s prize money tally for the season so far is over €4.2 million compared to nearly €3.8 million for his big rival.

Although a case can be made on figures for James du Berlais to put it up to Elliot’s number one, Found A Fifty, the latter can still emerge on top.

Winner of the last two renewals of the Fortria Chase at Navan, Found A Fifty was a double Grade One winner as a novice and should find this company easier than he’s mostly been keeping recently.

Saturday’s other black-type event is the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase, which is a good opportunity for another Elliott runner, Jacob’s Ladder.

He won a valuable handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival with authority where ground conditions were clearly not a problem. His 151 rating looks to be a high bar for the opposition to clear.

Galileo Dame’s own official mark of 129 would usually make her hard to beat in a Mares maiden hurdle at this time of year but up against her is Royal Hillsborough.

Jack Kennedy onboard Jacob’s Ladder wins the Barberstown Castle Handicap Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

She has yet to race over flights but lost a Grade Two bumper at Leopardstown through her rider Stephen Connor mistaking the winning post and easing up too soon. Royal Hillsborough still only lost by a short head to Moonverrin. Some of her other bumper form is very good too.

The Shunter won Kelso’s Morebattle Hurdle for Emmet Mullins in 2021 but the sole Irish hope this time, Laafi, looks to face a big task off topweight in Saturday’s big cross-channel handicap. Second topweight Caracking Rhapsody bids to win it for a third year in a row.

Ross O’Sullivan’s veteran Bythesametoken also ventures to the Scottish borders for a handicap chase, while Stuart Crawford’s Al Kalila has Sean Bowen on his back in the Kelso finale. Emmet Mullins has Barra Rua lining up in the opening Listed Mares Hurdle at Doncaster.

In other news, the Jockey Club has confirmed that the big handicap hurdle on day two of the Cheltenham Festival, formerly known as the Coral Cup, will be sponsored by BetMGM. It was won last year by Jimmy Du Seuil, while Heaven Help Us was another Irish-trained winner in 2021 for her trainer Paul Hennessy.

One of the most high-profile greyhound trainers in the country, Hennessy has just three horses in his care but one, Of Land And Sea, is set to line up in the Champion Bumper. Patrick Mullins won on the horse at Limerick last time when taking an unorthodox route on the all-weather surface up the back straight.

“When he got down off him at Limerick I said ‘any chance of you riding on him the next day?’ and he started laughing,” Hennessy joked. “He’s a good honest horse and he will give it a go. We just need a bit of luck on the day.”