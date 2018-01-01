Rich Ricci hopeful Faugheen will run in Champion Hurdle

Owner reports no issues after horse was pulled up at Leopardstown last week
Faugheen and Paul Townend before pulling up during the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown last week. Photograph: PA Wire

Faugheen and Paul Townend before pulling up during the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown last week. Photograph: PA Wire

 

Leading owner Rich Ricci remains hopeful Faugheen will bid to regain his crown in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old was a brilliant winner of the two-mile showpiece in 2015, but was sidelined for the best part of two years after landing the Irish Champion Hurdle in January 2016.

He appeared to have lost none of his brilliant ability when making a spectacular reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November, but was pulled up in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown last Friday and his performance still has connections scratching their heads.

When asked whether Faugheen will make the Champion Hurdle, Ricci told talksport2: “Barring anything popping up of a more serious nature this week, absolutely. I think we’ll crack on.

“Whether he goes to the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown in the first week of February, or whether he’ll go straight to Cheltenham, I don’t know, but our intention at the moment is to crack on.

“He was fine after the race. We’ve gotten him home. He’s normal. Everything’s fine, which is good news. He’s not lame. There are no leg issues.

“I’m just hoping that in the next day or two something comes out where he’s been incubating a cold. I think that would be the best-case scenario.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.