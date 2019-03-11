Reasons to be cheerful at Cheltenham? Here are 28

Cheltenham. The week where we take such reckless leave of our senses that we actually listen to actual bookmakers as they tip horses. A pox on them, we say. May every favourite bolt up, all day and every day.

Anyway, Cheltenham, with its 28 races in four days, is far too multilayered an event with far too many interesting angles to make it all about gambling. There’s no week in sport that offers richer soil in which to dig for yarns. In that spirit, behold the Cheltenham festival in 28 stories, none of them anything to do with having a bet.