Old pals Zanahiyr and Quilixios could go head-to-head at Cheltenham

Debate over which Grade 1 winner is superior may be settled at JCB Triumph Hurdle

Jack Kennedy on Zanahiyr winning the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 26th, 2020. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jack Kennedy on Zanahiyr winning the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 26th, 2020. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Friday’s JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham could come down to a head-to-head between old friends.

Zanahiyr and Quilixios were stable companions until just a few weeks ago, appearing to give Gordon Elliott a firm grip on the juvenile hurdle division.

However, Cheveley Park Stud’s decision to remove their horses from Cullentra on the back of Elliott’s licence suspension now sees Quilixios under the care of the in-form Henry De Bromhead.

Both unbeaten, and both Grade 1 winners, the matter of which is superior prompted lively debate even when they were under the same roof.

Now they provide the prospect of an intriguing clash in a race which also sees a prime local hope in Tritonic.

Alan King’s runner was the best of these on the flat but he faces a formidable challenge against the best of the Irish.

Which of them is specifically the best may divide opinion but if Zanahiyr is in the same form he was at Fairyhouse in November, when crushing Saint Sam to the tune of 14 lengths, he should prove hard to beat.

He wasn’t quite as impressive at Christmas but that was off a slow pace and he ultimately won with authority.

Healthiest

Numerically at least, Friday’s other Grade 1, the Albert Bartlett, has proved to be the healthiest of the week’s top novice hurdles with 17 due to run.

Denise Foster has both Torygraph and Fakiera running for her while Willie Mullins is also doubly represented.

His No 1 appears to be Stattler who had Fakiera behind him when third to Gaillard Du Mesnil at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Stattler tried to dominate from the front that day and just lost the runner-up spot in the final strides.

Gaillard Du Mesnil hardly left the form down on Wednesday behind the exceptional Bob Olinger in the Ballymore and this stamina test should play to Stattler’s strengths.

Less certain is how he will relish quicker ground, whereas Fakiera has at least got some form on it.

The festival’s new race, the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase, is dominated by the visitors including four from the Mullins camp alone.

It looks significant, though, that Jessica Harrington is pitching her 2019 Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light into this.

Versatile

The oldest in the race comes out ahead of her rivals on official figures, is a superb jumper and is notably versatile, including in terms of ground.

Last year’s shock 66-1 winner It Came To Pass defends his title in the Hunters Chase which this year is confined to professional riders.

Richie McLernon takes over from Maxine O’Sullivan on the 2020 winner who once again has to overcome the challenge of Billaway.

What difference the absence of amateur riders has on the race remains to be seen, but it allows Sean Bowen maintain the partnership with Bob And Co who he won on at Haydock last time.

Ground conditions will be a lot quicker here but a 146 rating puts Bob And Co right in the mix.

Saturday’s Imperial Cup winner Langer Dan is chasing a £50,000 bonus in the concluding Martin Pipe Hurdle and could still be ahead of the handicapper to land the spoils.

Cheltenham: 1.20 Zanahiyr (Nap), 1.55 Cayd Boy, 2.30 Fakiera, 3.05 A Plus Tard, 3.40 Bob And Co, 4.15 Magic Of Light, 4.50 Langer Dan

Nap and Double – Zanahiyr & Fakiera

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.