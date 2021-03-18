Irish dominance continues as Flooring Porter wins Stayers’ Hurdle

Jockey Danny Mullins finally got his first Cheltenham Festival winner

Flooring Porter ridden by Danny Mullins on their way to winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Thursday March 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA Story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.

 

Danny Mullins finally got his first Cheltenham Festival winner when making the most of a chance ride on Flooring Porter in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Mullins had gone so close many times in the past, but was fortunate enough to pick up the mount after Jonathan Moore, who led the horse up, had to miss the ride through injury.

Flooring Porter, trained by Gavin Cromwell, was a handicapper earlier in the season — but showed he was much better than that when winning the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

He made all that day and the same tactics were deployed again to great effect.

No horse could get close enough to threaten the 12-1 winner, who powered up the hill to cross the line three and a quarter lengths ahead of Sire Du Berlais.

Paisley Park, winner in 2019, tried hard in defeat, a length and three-quarters away in third place. Beacon Edge was another half a length back in fourth.

