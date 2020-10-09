Aidan O’Brien faces large fine after case of mistaken identity at Newmarket

Embarrassment for Ballydoyle as wrong horse officially place third in fillies Group 1

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Pretty Gorgeous ridden by Shane Crosse (second left) wins The bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday. James Doyle (left) correctly sported the number nine saddle cloth for Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall in third place but was in fact riding the other Ballydoyle runner Mother Earth by mistake. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Pretty Gorgeous ridden by Shane Crosse (second left) wins The bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday. James Doyle (left) correctly sported the number nine saddle cloth for Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall in third place but was in fact riding the other Ballydoyle runner Mother Earth by mistake. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

 

Aidan O’Brien faces a large fine after a case of mistaken identity in the Group 1 Fillies Mile saw the wrong horse officially placed third at Newmarket on Friday.

It was initially believed that O’Brien’s 50-1 shot Snowfall had finished third behind the winner Pretty Gorgeous under jockey James Doyle.

However an eagle-eyed twitter user spotted that the horse third past the post was in fact Snowfall’s stable companion Mother Earth.

Doyle was correctly sporting the number nine saddle cloth for Snowfall but was in fact riding the 18-1 chance Mother Earth while her intended rider William Buick was on Snowfall by mistake.

Mother Earth now faces disqualification when a stewards enquiry is held into the matter on Saturday with O’Brien potentially facing a large fine for the embarrassing mix-up caused by his on-course staff at Newmarket.

‘The wrong fillies’

O’Brien reported from his Ballydoyle base: “I didn’t see the race, I just listened to it. Someone brought it to my attention then afterwards, that someone had tweeted that they were the wrong fillies.

“I went straight away to look at the race and the minute I saw them coming out of the stalls I knew that they were the wrong fillies.

“Obviously I rang the BHA (British Horseracing Authority) straight away and said it to them. What happened was that our lads put the wrong saddles on the wrong fillies.”

A BHA spokesperson said: “The stewards have been made aware of a potential issue regarding the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket today which have resulted in the incorrect rider and number cloths being carried by the two horses trained by Aidan O’Brien.

“A stewards enquiry will be held on the racecourse tomorrow to consider all of the relevant evidence and determine the course of events and what action needs to be taken.”

Since racing resumed in Britain during the summer, and with isolation rules in place due to coronarvirus, O’Brien has a team of staff based in Britain that deal with Ballydoyle runners there.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.