Jessica Harrington’s Alpha Centauri completes Group One hat-trick

Alpha Centauri continued her fantastic season with a dominant display in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Having proved her victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas was no fluke with a scintillating display in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, Jessica Harrington’s star filly was the 4-9 favourite to complete a Group One hat-trick on the July Course.

Jockey Colm O’Donoghue kept things simple from the moment the gates opened, allowing Alpha Centauri to stride on in front against the rail.

It was clear some way from home that several of her rivals were struggling to keep up, and O’Donoghue only had to keep his mount up to her work to score comfortably by four and a half lengths.

Altyn Orda narrowly beat Clemmie to the runner-up spot, with Nyaleti a long way back in fourth.

Harrington said: “She’s absolutely unbelievable. She was just hacking along and quickened up. Maybe she didn’t win as far as she did in Ascot, but she had to do the donkey work today and had to make all the running.

“She is amazing. For the size of her, she loves that ground. I’m very lucky to train her.

“She just has a very high cruising speed and that’s what really helps her.”

Asked about future plans, the trainer added: “She’ll probably go to Deauville next for the Prix Jacques le Marois.

“I know the Niarchos family (owners) love the Breeders’ Cup, so that probably is on the cards.”

O’Donoghue said: “She’s a very special filly and I’m very lucky to ride her.

“I think she ran a very good race and I think there’s still improvement in her.

“She’s ice cold.”

Altyn Orda’s trainer Roger Varian was proud of his filly in defeat.

He said: “She ran a great race and we are very proud of her, she was beaten by a star filly.

“She put her Chantilly run behind her and produced a career-best today. She showed she deserves to be at this level.

“We would prefer to be next door in the winner’s enclosure, but it was a good performance.

“She is a valuable filly now she is Group One-placed. There are lots of options, but one race that stands out because of her track form is the Sun Chariot.

“I’m not saying that is her next race, but it is one I would like to have her in good form for.”