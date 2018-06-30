Battle Of Jericho takes thrilling finish to land Rockingham

Battle Of Jericho came out on top in a thrilling finish to the Tote Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained three-year-old was never a factor in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week but bounced back with a game display.

Battle Of Jericho had to show plenty of fight for Ryan Moore to hold the speedy and hardy Caspian Prince by a short head. Line Of Reason was third and Blue Uluru was fourth.

O’Brien said: “He’s a fast horse, and Ryan said you couldn’t get there late enough with him.

“We went to Ascot thinking he could run a big race, but he was too green and babyish for that. He would have learnt a lot, though, and it would have brought him on a lot. We think he will improve more.

“Ryan rode him in the Cornwallis last year and he got all locked up and he loved it. He missed time in the spring and had his first run back at Fairyhouse. He’s a five-furlong, fast-ground horse.

“He could turn into a Nunthorpe horse if he steps up again. Ascot probably wasn’t that fair to him as we pitched him in a bit quick.”

Fleet Review (evens favourite) just pipped stablemate Intelligence Cross as O’Brien landed a one-two in the Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Dash Stakes.

The pair looked inseparable as they dashed past the line at the end of the six-furlong Listed contest, but the photograph showed Moore’s mount had prevailed by a nose from Donnacha O’Brien on the runner-up.