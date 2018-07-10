Colin Tizzard announces the death of Finian’s Oscar

Talented six-year-old chaser died of organ failure after being treated for colic
Colin Tizzard’s Finian’s Oscar has died aged six. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Colin Tizzard’s classy chaser Finian’s Oscar has died.

The six-year-old suffered complications after being treated for colic and died of organ failure.

A Grade One winner at Aintree for the last two seasons, he was last seen taking part in a hugely eventful race at Punchestown, when he was carried out by Al Boum Photo at the final fence.

“He was out in the field showing signs of colic, but it was more than just colic. They operated on him, but a couple of days later he had major organ failure and died,” Tizzard said.

“Obviously horses do get colic, but to get this type is rare. He went to the best place in England to be treated, but they still couldn’t save him.

“It’s very sad.”

Owned by the late Alan and Ann Potts, Finian’s Oscar won seven of his 13 races under rules, earning over £220,000 in prize-money during his relatively short career.

